Fall Fish Festival returns to Lake Tahoe

The Fall Fish Festival returns to Taylor Creek Visitor Center this Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 6 – 7, and salmon are making their upstream trip just in time.

Each fall, the kokanee salmon travel upstream in Taylor Creek to spawn, turning bright red in the process. Coinciding with this natural occurrence is the annual Fall Fish Festival at the Taylor Creek Visitor Center, located on California Route 89 about 3 miles north of the city of South Lake Tahoe.

Hosted by the U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit in collaboration with Great Basin Institute, the festival is an opportunity to learn about the fish species that live in Lake Tahoe and its tributaries, including the federally threatened Lahontan cutthroat trout.

The festival is from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.

On Saturday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's giant inflatable fish will be on hand to serve as a gateway for fun activity stations for kids. Both days will feature appearances by festival mascots Lulu the Lahontan Cutthroat Trout and Sandy and Rocky Salmon. Smokey Bear will also make special appearances.

Festival events include children's activities, such as face painting, a food vendor, educational booths and a streamside information station. Kokanee Trail Runs, sponsored by the Tahoe Mountain Milers, will take place on Sunday. For information on the trail runs, visit http://www.tahoemtnmilers.org/kokanee-5k–10k–half-marathon.html.

With Oktoberfest at Camp Richardson also taking place this weekend, the parking lot at the visitor center fills up quickly. The Forest Service encourages attendees to bike, carpool, walk or take public transportation to the event.

For more information on the festival, contact the Taylor Creek Visitor Center at 530-543-2674 or visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/ltbmu/FallFishFest.