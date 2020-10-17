Healthy Tahoe: Fall in love with your bike fit

Harrison Brown

Provided

Enjoying the fall foliage from the seat of your bicycle is a fun and healthy way to breathe some crisp autumn air while listening to the rustling of leaves beneath your tires.

Even though your beach days are ending, you don’t need to stop biking as the weather gets cooler. Whether you’ll be braving the colder temperatures or moving your bike inside to a trainer soon, there is nothing more important to preventing injuries and improving efficiency than a properly fitted bike.

Discomfort from a poorly fitted bike is one of the most common reasons people avoid riding, but fixing a poorly-fit bike is a solution. Both the casual and competitive cyclist benefit from a properly fitted bike, and Barton Rehabilitation offers fitting services for all ability levels of those who enjoy riding the phenomenal roads and trails in our own backyard.

Many of the patients I see feel their physical conditions limit their ability to ride a bike, however, many physical deficits can be accommodated and even corrected by a properly fitted bike. A bike fitting entails a certified bike fitter and physical therapist first evaluating the rider’s joints and muscles for any imbalances. Then while pedaling on a stationary trainer, everything from foot, knee, hip, shoulder, elbow and wrist position are analyzed and addressed.

An important component of analysis is ensuring proper cleat position and wedging to achieve knee and foot alignment. In addition to providing certified bike fitting services by physical therapists, Barton Health’s Performance Laboratory makes custom foot orthotics for bike shoes to achieve better alignment, and offers follow up appointments to ensure the initial fit is dialed in.

We also refer patients to local bike shops where they can find products that will improve their biking experience. Being more comfortable on your bike will allow you to be more efficient and more likely to get outside and enjoy the beauty Lake Tahoe has to offer.

For more information or to schedule a fitting, contact Barton Health’s Outpatient Rehabilitation Clinic at 530-543-5720 or visit BartonPerformance.com. Have a fun and safe leaf peeping season on two wheels.

Harrison Brown is a certified bike fitter and physical therapist at Barton Rehabilitation.