Fall into a Tahoe healing vibe

During a past late summer, seeking refuge from the Mosquito Fire’s unhealthy smoke in the Tahoe Basin, I fled to Clear Lake. While the air quality offered a welcome reprieve, my tranquility was shattered by the strange inn environment and intense heat. That night, a profound question lingered: “Should I have stayed home?” The incident reminded me that no location is immune to Mother Nature’s challenges, and I found myself longing for the familiar comforts of early autumn at home.

This year we’ve been cut a break and have enjoyed clean air. So, I’ve been creating a cozy “Tahoe vibe” in my home. Here are four autumn-healthy foods and why they can dish a healing vibe—with promise of well-being and relaxation.

Kitchen: Pumpkins. How they are healthy: While not consumed in a decorative context, pumpkins are rich in vitamins A and C, potassium, and fiber when eaten. Their presence in the kitchen can inspire healthy cooking with pumpkin-based dishes. Healing Vibe: Their vibrant orange or white hue, and autumn shape give feelings of warmth, harvest, and coziness, making the kitchen feel inviting and ready for seasonal cooking. They symbolize abundance and the bounty of the season. Placement: On a kitchen island or countertop.

Living Room: Acorn Squash. How they are healthy. Acorn squash is a good source of vitamin C, warding off fall colds and flu. Healing Vibe: Its shape and dark green and orange skin with ribbed textures are pleasing and autumn-ish. Placing it in the living room adds a natural element that grounds the space and connects it to the outdoors, providing a sense of calm. Placement: On a coffee table, next to flameless LED candles or a cozy brown or gold colored throw is a super decorative touch.

Dining Room: Gourds: How they are healthy: Like pumpkins, gourds are decorative. Their health benefits inspire an organic link to natural foods. Healing Vibe: Gourds come in many shapes and colors, showing the beauty of the autumn harvest, encouraging warmth. Placement: On a dining table for an earthy effect.

Bathroom: Cinnamon Sticks: How they are healthy: Cinnamon is known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties when eaten. Healing Vibe: The spicy aroma of cinnamon provides a serene spa-like atmosphere. Placement: Put in a decorate dish or tied with twine on a shelf. The bottom line: This is how you can roll this coming autumn to savor your haven at Tahoe.

CAL OREY, M.A., is a bestselling author-novelist specializing in topics such as adventure, health, nutrition, and science. She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English (Creative Writing) from San Francisco State University. Her books include the popular Healing Powers series, and Courage with Paws: The Heart of a Siamese Cat, (Book 2) Time-Traveling

Tabby, and The Ghost Ships. Currently, she is writing the new, revised 2nd ed. of a popular Healing Powers book, 2026. She is a South Lake Tahoe local. Her website is http://www.calorey.com