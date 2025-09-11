Fall into conservation with fall gardening tips
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.– As cooler temperatures and shorter days arrive, South Tahoe Public Utility District (District) is reminding the community that fall is the perfect season to save water and prepare homes and landscapes for the winter ahead.
“Even though summer is behind us, water conservation remains important all year long,” said Lauren Benefield, Water Conservation Specialist. “Small changes in the fall can add up to big water savings and help protect your garden for the winter ahead.”
Tips for Saving Water This Fall:
- Adjust Irrigation Schedule – With cooler temperatures, cut back on watering 1 to 2 days a week to prepare your plants for winter.
- Check for Leaks –Fall is a great time to inspect outdoor faucets and irrigation system for leaks.
- Mulch – Add 3-4 inches of mulch to your landscape to help retain soil water moisture and insulate soil and plant roots.
- Upgrade Your Irrigation Controller –Upgrade your irrigation controller, using the District’s irrigation controller rebate.
- Rake, Don’t Hose: Use a broom or rake instead of water to clean driveways, patios, and sidewalks of leaves and debris.
Want help adjusting your irrigation settings, preparing your landscape for winter, or selecting fall plants? Contact South Tahoe Public Utility District for a FREE Water Wise Landscape Consultation. For more info or to sign up, call (530) 544-6474 or visit stpud.watersmart.com.
