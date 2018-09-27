Fall Vibes Adventure features guided photography hike near Lake Tahoe

If you go …

It's officially fall, which means it's all about the foliage.

And thanks to a partnership between Northern California-based Hike & Shoot and Klean Kanteen, NorCal Roam and The NorCal Collective, you can take a guided photography hike in one of the basin's most beautiful locations: Desolation Wilderness.

The hike will start at Eagle Lake in Emerald Bay. From there, Hike & Shoot owner Glenn Lee Robinson (@glennleerobinson) will take hikers to some of the most amazing locations for viewing the changing foliage.

"@glennleerobinson has mapped some amazing locations which will take us to two alpine lakes, some of the densest alpine groves in NorCal, and an unforgettable sunset location," states the event description.

Oh yeah, and did we mention it's free?

The event is open for all skill levels of photographers and hikers.

"Show up ready to hike about 1.5 miles, stop for a lunch break, and immerse ourselves in amazing outdoor scenery. Bring your camera gear, dress in layers, and wear good boots. Don't forget to pack plenty of water and snacks," the description continues.

The outing takes place Saturday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Parking is limited and carpools are encouraged.

While the event is free reservations are required. Register online at bit.ly/FallVibesAdv.