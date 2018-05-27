Fallen Lake Valley firefighter to be honored on Memorial Day in South Lake Tahoe

Firefighters and officials with the Lake Valley Fire Protection District Firefighter will set aside time on Memorial Day to honor a fallen brother.

Lake Valley firefighter Larry Stewart's name will be added to the public safety wall of honor at Happy Homestead Cemetery in South Lake Tahoe Monday, May 28. He will be honored during Memorial Day services that start at 11 a.m.

Stewart died on July 5, 1964 as a result of a motor vehicle accident two days earlier. At the time, Stewart and fellow firefighter Jim Stevens were responding to a fire incident in Camp Richardson in an 18-ton water tender.

The truck swerved to the left to miss a car. During the maneuver, one of the vehicle's ladders caught a tree branch and sent the truck into a 2-foot-wide tree. The local community, according to the fire district, rallied around Stewart, his wife Glenda and their 3-month old daughter Elizabeth Carol. At the time of his death, the Stewarts were building their home in Tahoe Valley.

Stewart, who served in the US Army, 34 Infantry, becomes just the latest name added to the public safety wall of honor, which was dedicated on Memorial Day last year. At that ceremony, the names of U.S. Forest Service-Tahoe Basin firefighter Mikey Hallenbeck and Lake Valley Fire Protection District firefighter Mitch Underhill were permanently etched on the wall.

Monday's ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Happy Homestead Cemetery is located at 1261 Johnson Blvd. Following the services there will be refreshments at the American Legion Post No. 795 at 2748 Lake Tahoe Blvd.