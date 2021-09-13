Fallen Leaf residents downgraded to evacuation warning, OK’d to repopulate

WHAT: Evacuation Orders Downgraded

WHEN: Effective Immediately

WHERE: El Dorado County Evacuation Order Update: The following Evacuation Orders have been downgraded to Evacuation Warnings in El Dorado County:

The area of Fallen Leaf Road from Tahoe Mountain Road to the end of Fallen Leaf Road is reduced to a warning. The privately owned residences are open to be occupied under this warning. The US Forest Service permitted residences must get an exemption permit from the US Forest Service prior to returning and that will likely be in the form of a day pass only.

REMINDER: There is still a temporary Emergency Closure in effect for the Eldorado National Forest through the end of September. This closure includes all National Forest Service lands, roads (including Mormon Emigrant Trail) and trails within the Eldorado National Forest. See Forest Order 03-21-14 for more information. To request access to private lands within the warning area, accessible via closed Forest Service roads, please contact your local Forest Service District Office. The Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit is closed under the Regional Emergency Closure of all National Forests in California. See the Regional Order for more information. Recreation residences and other permittees should contact their permit administrator for questions regarding access when their area becomes open for repopulation.