Fallon vs. Khaled to tee off in the Cardigan Classic at Edgewood today 

Dj Khaled and Jimmy Fallon face-off at American Century Championship.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

STATELINE, Nev. – In a surprising twist at this year’s American Century Championship, late-night funnyman Jimmy Fallon and music mogul DJ Khaled are set to face off in a golf showdown that’s being hailed as “The Cardigan Classic.”

The four-hole match today will follow the tournament’s second round. It will be a spectacle of friendly rivalry and questionable golfing skills.

Fallon, known for his quick wit and even quicker swing, challenged the “We The Best” hitmaker to a “gentlemanly game of golf,” sparking a rivalry that has golf enthusiasts and comedy fans on the edge of their seats.

During a lively press conference, the duo traded playful jabs and declarations of love, with Khaled saying, “When we get on that golf course, though …” leaving the threat unfinished.

Not to be outdone, Fallon said he’s “never been invited” to the American Century Championship. With a smile and a bit of self-deprecating humor to the mix, he’ll be on the course today.

The stakes are a custom red cardigan and bragging rights.

“It’s called The Cardigan Classic,” Fallon explained, clearly proud of the name. “The winner gets a red cardigan. There’s been other prizes out there in the golf world, which is a green blazer. This is a red cardigan.”

Khaled, ever the showman, promised that “history will be made” and advised Fallon to bring two bags: “a golf bag and a big brown paper bag.”

Khaled quickly clarified that the brown bag could be for “crispy hundreds” or for charitable donations, dubbing it the “give-back bag.”

The match will take place on the picturesque 17th and 18th holes of Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, with the duo planning to break convention and walk with spectators up to the 18th green.

“We want everyone to walk with us, like old school, like Arnold Palmer, like Tiger Woods,” Fallon said.

As for who will emerge victorious, both competitors exude confidence. Fallon claimed he could “take” Khaled after watching his Instagram golf videos, while Khaled expressed his desire to “go pro.”

“We’re going to see you go pro tomorrow afternoon immediately following the third round at Edgewood Tahoe,” said Phil Weidinger, the press conference moderator.

One thing’s for certain, this match promises to be a hole-in-one for entertainment.

The Cardigan Classic tees off about 3:30 p.m. today, after the day’s regular tournament play. This this epic showdown is included in today’s ACC ticket.

Today’s American Century Championship tickets are sold out. There is limited availability for tickets on Sunday.

In the immortal words of DJ Khaled, this is sure to be “another one” for the history books.

Fallon vs. Khaled will be produced by NBC Sports in conjunction with Words and Music Productions for a special to air at a later date.

Fallon vs. Khaled will be a part of the 35th edition of the American Century Championship that will feature more than 90 sports and entertainment celebrities competing at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course through Sunday.