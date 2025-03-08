Family and community rally to launch Tahoe Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus

Upcoming Concerts: Every Piece is a Classic - Vivaldi, Mozart, and Mendelssohn Friday, Feb. 21 | 7 PM | Reno: St. Thomas Aquinas Cathedral Sunday, Feb. 23 | 3 PM | Reno: Reno Christian Fellowship St. Matthew’s Passion and The Messiah - An Easter Celebration Saturday, April 12 | 4:00 PM | Carson City: Shepherd-Sierra Lutheran Church Sunday, April 13 | 4:00 PM | South Lake Tahoe: Our Lady of Tahoe Catholic Church Tuesday, April 15 | 7:00 PM | Reno: St. Thomas Aquinas Cathedral Wednesday, April 16 | 7:00 PM | Incline Village: St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church The CLASSICs+ Beethoven is Back! June 1-9 Tahoe Red White & Blue America the Beautiful July 1-9 7pm ( July 4th Reno: Bartley Ranch Amphitheater) JOIN NATO!! Nightz at Tahoe Opera+ July 25-27 (7pm July 27-Reno: Bartley Ranch Amphitheater ) 24th Requiem: We Remember 9/11 Sept. 6-13 The Messiah - December 2025

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – When faced with challenges, family and community provide the foundation for resilience. This was evident when James and Nancy Rawie embarked on creating the Tahoe Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus. With unwavering support, a majority of the orchestra and chorus members followed Rawie into this new endeavor, collectively donating over 50% of the necessary $75K funds to ensure the continuation of 40 annual classical concerts in the Reno-Tahoe region.

Tahoe Philharmonic singers and donors with Kevan and Susan Lesch and their $150K check. Provided

Maestro James Rawie founded and led a Classical Music organization for the past 19 years, conducting over 100 classical music performances. Annual favorites included The Messiah, Saint Matthew’s Passion, and Violin Concertos.

In the summer of 2024, a difficult decision led to the separation from his founding orchestra worrying his devoted musicians and singers who had performed with him for nearly two decades. However, Rawie’s characteristic energy and persistence led to the formation of a new organization: Tahoe Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus.

James Rawie is a two-time Xterra Triathlon champion. “He is a tornado of energy,” says his wife, Nancy. James used that same energy and persistence to start the new Tahoe Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus, ensuring that classical music would continue to thrive in the Reno-Tahoe region.

At the very first concert, Kevan and Susan Lesch (residents of Carson City, NV) stepped forward as instrumental supporters. Longtime concertgoers, the Lesch’s recognized the importance of sustaining Rawie’s vision and offered a generous challenge grant—$175,000 if the organization could raise $75,000.

“We did it mostly because of our friendship. We believe in them and stand behind them,” said Kevan Lesch. “We also wanted to see if there was enough support for the organization to thrive.”

The challenge was announced on December 13, and by January 27, the full $75,000 had been raised. The overwhelming response underscored the strong commitment of the musicians and audience alike. Notably, over 60 dedicated orchestra and chorus members contributed 55% of the funds—an incredible $41,200.

Tahoe Philharmonic singers and donors with Kevan and Susan Lesch and their $150K check. Provided

“This speaks volumes about the love and dedication our musicians have for Rawie’s mission,” said singer Debbie Sessions. “In Reno and Tahoe, there are many musical opportunities, but those who perform with James do so because of the family atmosphere he creates.”

With the funding secured, the Tahoe Philharmonic can complete its inaugural season and celebrate James Rawie’s 20th anniversary as a conductor in the region.

For more information about the Tahoe Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus and ways to support, please visit http://www.tahoe-philharmonic.org .