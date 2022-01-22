Far West Ski Association Awards Scholarships to Local Developing Racers

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Far West Ski Association has awarded scholarships to 11 Tahoe area developing Alpine ski racers.

FWSA yearly awards scholarships to young racers participating in programs within the Far West geographic region to help them with the considerable expenses of participating in race training and competition programs. Area racers receiving scholarships, their Alpine programs and hometowns are:

Tatum Akers, Palisades Tahoe, Truckee

Ryan Clute, Palisades Tahoe, Tahoe City

Kacey Benjaminson, Palisades Tahoe, Tahoe City





Ryan Herhusky, Sugar Bowl, Carnelian Bay

Bobbi Jo Griffin, Palisades Tahoe, Sierraville

Tea Kiesel, Palisades Tahoe, Incline Village

Rhett Lindsey, Palisades Tahoe, Kings Beach

Tyler Rantz, Palisades Tahoe, Tahoma

Luca Robillard, Sugar Bowl, Truckee

Kestrel Sullivan, Sugar Bowl. Kings Beach

Zaretsky, Palisades Tahoe, Reno

Scholarships assist athletes who are committed to pursuing a competitive Alpine racing program. Scholarship funds may be used to offset training expenses and competition entrance fees.

The scholarships are awarded according to a weighted set of criteria that include athletic performance in four Alpine Disciplines as recorded by USSA, academic achievement, community service and financial need. Scholarship selections are made with an eye toward expectations of the long-term contributions the student-athlete may make to the ski sports community and the larger community.

Thanks to their sponsors Whitefish Mountain Resort, Averill Hospitality (owner of The Lodge at Whitefish Lake and The Firebrand Hotel), and Schure Sports, Inc., the makers of Karbon brand ski clothing and the Far West Racing Association, FWSA is able to yearly fund scholarships ranging in value from $250 to $1,500. Several FWSA clubs and councils are committed to sponsoring scholarships and the Far West Ski Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, raises funds for the scholarship program through direct contributions.