Farmers markets return to Tahoe; new market in Meyers

Farmers markets are returning this summer to the Lake Tahoe Basin, including a new market on the South Shore.

The Meyers Mountain Market will start selling goods on Wednesday, June 9, at Tahoe Paradise Park. It is a California Certified Farmers Market and it will be enforcing social distancing guidelines and will also ask patrons to wear masks while shopping.

“We started a nonprofit organization just to be able to run a certified market,” said co-founder Kree Abravanel.

After getting approval around mid-April, the Abravanel family began to search for vendors.

“The emphasis is on the certified producers and to make sure that’s the priority of the market,” Abravanel said. “We also have arts and crafts vendors. All handmade, local, Tahoe stuff. We have one food truck, and we’re hoping to host one more and some other food vendors.”

The event will also feature a live, acoustic guitar player while patrons browse. Abravanel is excited to create a safe and fun environment for her community.

“I used to manage farmers markets in Southern California, and I just love the community aspect of getting your local community together and promoting a healthy way of life through buying fresh produce and being able to support local artisans and restaurants,” Abravanel said. “I feel like the Meyers community would really benefit from something like this, because I really do feel the community is underserved, and we need more things like this in our little local area.”

For more information, or to sign up as a vendor, visit meyersmtnmarket.org .

Also for South Lake residents, the El Dorado County Farmers Markets will also be starting up again from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 1.

Founder and manager of the market, Jim Coalwell, said this year their market is full in terms of vendors, and is hoping for a big turnout after 27 years of being in business.

“The markets went really well regardless of masks [last year],” Coalwell said. “We had good participation and turnout. Last year was the best recently because most people wanted to shop outdoors rather than go into a grocery store. I hope that enthusiasm carries over after COVID is over.”

Across the shore in North Lake Tahoe, residents can look forward to the Incline Village market opening again in the in the library parking lot on Alder Avenue.

Starting Thursday, May 27, patrons can attend the market maskless, and are also able to order through delivery.

“We offer year round delivery, even during the summer season because some people are still isolated,” Market Manager Steve Rozier said. “We offer fresh produce, Mondays and Tuesdays, to the Lake Tahoe basin.”

The Tahoe City Farmers Market is opened last week on Thursday, May 13.

Patrons can gather at Commons Beach Thursday mornings to shop, so long as they follow the market guidelines, which are detailed on the market’s website tahecityfarmersmarket.com .

Guidelines include socially distanced shopping, as well as recommending all shoppers wear face coverings while at the market.