Farmers’ markets to visit around Lake Tahoe this summer

The American Legion South Lake Tahoe Certified Farmers' Market kicked off the season Tuesday, June 4.

Ryan Hoffman / Lake Tahoe Action

Warm weather and summer months are synonymous with farmer’s markets.

So now that it’s June and the temperatures have reached 70 degrees in the Tahoe Basin (finally), it’s time to break out the eco-friendly bags and make a trek down to one of Lake Tahoe farmers’ markets.

Market-goers can expect access to locally sourced and certified food, including grass-fed beef and organic pork, handmade crafts and live entertainment.

Ski Run Farmer’s Market

The Ski Run Farmer’s market, located on — you guessed it — Ski Run Boulevard, is held every Friday from 3 to 8 p.m., with the evening market officially kicking off June 7.

The market, comprised of 40 vendors, including several newcomers such as Dragonfly Bagel Co., features food, crafts and art. Organic vegetables and fruits, clothes, hot food and flowers are just a few of the items that can be picked up.

A local band will provide live music every Friday, with bounce houses and face painting on hand for the kids.

For more information, go to skirunfarmersmarket.com or find them on Facebook.

American Legion South Lake Tahoe Certified Farmer’s Market

For more than 25 years, the American Legion South Lake Tahoe’s Certified Farmer’s Market has provided locally grown food and handmade items, opening the first Tuesday of June and lasting through the second week of October.

The market, held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., features 56 vendors this year. With so many returning year after year, not many new vendors are expected.

Shoppers can browse selections of California certified grass-fed beef, organic pork and fruit. Crafts, woodwork and jewelry also can be found at the market.

Tahoe City Farmers’ Market

The Tahoe City Farmers’ Market has already been open for nearly three weeks. Held every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the market started its seasonal run on May 16 and will continue through Oct. 10.

Located at Commons Beach, the market includes items such as homemade artisan breads and pastries, prepared foods, homegrown produce and handmade items.

Featured vendors include Raffine Chocolates, Dinner Bell Farm and Paine Orchards.

Go to tahoecityfarmersmarket.com for more information.

Lake Tahoe Flea Market

The Lake Tahoe Flea Market made its annual return in May. The market is open Saturdays and Sundays through September from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at U.S. 50 and Elks Club Drive, 1 mile south of the airport. With 100 spaces open to vendors, there is something for everyone. From new and used goods to produce, arts and crafts. It has been in operation since 1974.

For more information find them Facebook (@tahoefleamarket) or call 530-541-3967.

Incline Village Farmer’s Market

Lake Tahoe Markets brought the Incline Village Market back for its sixth season a couple weeks ago. Located at the Incline Village Library, the market will be open during new hours this year: Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m. It is scheduled to last through August.

With space for up to 20 vendors, the focus is definitely on meats and produce. Most of the food comes from Nevada farmers, with some California vendors on hand.

Roundhill Farmer’s market

New to the Tahoe Basin this year is the Roundhill Farmer’s Market in Zephyr Cove, billed as the only Saturday morning market. Lake Tahoe Markets introduced the first event of the season last weekend, with hopes to keep it open through Labor Day.

It will be held every Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Roundhill Center on the corner of Elks Point Road and U.S. 50. The area has space for about 15 vendors and considers itself a quality food market, with less of an emphasis on crafts and more focus on food, such as grass-fed beef, organic vegetables and fruit.

Online market

Lake Tahoe Markets also is offering an online farmer’s market year round for the entire Tahoe Basin. Delivery is free.

For more information, go to laketahoemarkets.com or find them on Facebook (@LakeTahoeMarkets).

Angelique McNaughton is a freelance writer living in South Lake Tahoe. Find her online at AngeliqueMcnaughton.com.