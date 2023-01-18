Fast-moving storm could drop a foot of snow at Lake Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe Wednesday morning from Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — It’s frigid Wednesday morning in South Lake Tahoe with the thermometer showing 1 degree. The chilly temps are expected to last through the week and another storm drops into the region tonight, maybe the last storm for January.

A fast-moving cold front moving into the basin Wednesday night could bring several inches of snow and travel disruptions over mountain passes and for the Thursday morning commute.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a winter weather advisory that goes into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday and lasts until 4 a.m. Thursday. The service expects 3 to 8 inches of snow for Lake Tahoe and up to a foot above 7,000 feet and added that strong winds could hit 90 mph on Sierra ridges which will impact aviation and backcountry recreation.

The overnight snow will also likely impact the Thursday morning commute.

“Prepare for slow going traffic and icy spots Thursday morning in western Nevada. Leave early and take your time,” the service said in a special statement. “Travel over Sierra passes could be very difficult. Have your winter travel kit ready in your vehicle with food, water, clothing, blankets, flashlights, chains, etc.”

After the storm exits Thursday, the upcoming weekend will “herald the start of a period of quiet weather,” the service said.

There are low end chances of “of an errant back-door trough or two into the region,” but mostly colder and drier conditions will prevail through the end of the month.

The record low for Wednesday, Jan. 18, date is minus-5 and single digits overnight lows are expected through Friday with highs hovering just above freezing and may reach into the low 40s.