Fatal collision between bus and passenger vehicle closes Spooner Junction at Lake Tahoe

A fatal crash closed part of Highway 50 on Tuesday.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

GLENBROOK, Nev. – At least one person is dead and another seriously injured in a collision involving an SUV and a bus at the junction of highways 50 and 28 near Spooner Lake on Tuesday.

Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District firefighters reported extrication was required for one person in the SUV.

The accident involved a bus and a SUV. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The collision occurred at 1:40 p.m., according to the Nevada State Police, who are on scene.

Reports from the scene were that one person was having difficulty breathing.

Cal Star 6 landed at the intersection and flew one person to Barton Memorial in South Lake Tahoe.

According to the Nevada State Police Twitter, the right lane of Highway 50 East is closed with no estimated time to reopen.

This is the second fatality in Douglas County so far this year.