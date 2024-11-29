Fatal collision in South Lake Tahoe on Thanksgiving

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On Thursday, Nov. 28 around 5:35 p.m., a head-on collision occurred between a green 2001 Toyota Sequoia (traveling west) and a silver 2015 Chevrolet Traverse (traveling east) near US-50 east of Audrain Way.

According to California Highway Patrol, “for unknown reasons, the Toyota and Chevrolet collided head-on within the eastbound lane. As a result of the collision, the driver of the Chevrolet and a passenger from the Toyota sustained major injuries to which they succumbed.”

Provided / CHP

The driver of the Toyota sustained major injuries. Three other passengers in the Toyota sustained moderate injuries and were transported for medical care. Information concerning the names of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Provided / CHP

Any witnesses with information regarding this traffic collision are asked to call Officer Wester at the South Lake Tahoe CHP Office at (530) 539-9500. At this time, the cause of the traffic collision and sequence of events are still under investigation.