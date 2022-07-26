Fatal collision Tuesday morning closes State Route 28 in Tahoe City
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision Tuesday morning which has forced closure of California State Route 28 in Tahoe City.
Caltrans District 3 reported the highway is closed in both directions near California State Route 89 in Tahoe City due to a collision with no estimated time of reopening and drivers should expect delays.
The CHP said traffic is being detoured along Fairway in Tahoe City and that drivers should avoid the area.
The CHP on its Traffic Incident Information webpage said the collision happened at about 6:24 a.m., a vehicle vs. a pedestrian, at SR-28 and Commons Beach Road.
This story will be updated.
