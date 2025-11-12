Fatal crash closes Tahoe Blvd. in Incline Village

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

A fatal accident closed State Route 28 in Incline Village Wednesday morning.

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Nevada State Police is asking the public to avoid State Route 28/Tahoe Blvd. between Northwood Boulevard and Village Boulevard due to a fatal crash Wednesday morning.

According to the agency’s 7:54 a.m. update, officers are investigating the incident and expect the closure to continue for the next two to four hours.

It’s currently unclear what parties were involved or the nature of the crash.

The Tribune will provide more updates when they become available.