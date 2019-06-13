UPDATE: DUI suspect arrested in fatal US 50 crash

A fatal wreck closed U.S. 50 for multiple hours Thursday morning.

Nevada Highway Patrol

A DUI suspect has been arrested in a fatal crash that shut down U.S. 50 on the southeast shore of Lake Tahoe Thursday.

KOLO-TV in Reno reports Jerrad Rodriguez was driving one of two pickup trucks that collided head-on at about 7 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 50 near Roundhill. The other driver was killed.

Rodriguez will be booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of DUI once he’s medically cleared at a local hospital.

The highway was closed for several hours in both directions between Elks Point and Zephyr Cove but since has reopened. The Nevada Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate.

The truck that was hit was towing a trailer that detached in the crash, leaving a 150-foot debris field of tools and miscellaneous items.

The name of the victim has not been released.

