Fatal crash involving 8 cars closes highways in Carson City

A fatal crash Tuesday afternoon involved eight cars in Carson City.

Provided/NHP

A fatal crash involving eight vehicles has forced the closure of U.S. Highway 50 at U.S. Highway 395 in Carson City.

U.S. 50 is closed in both directions at Spooner Junction and Interstate 580 southbound is closed at Fairview Drive with detours in place, according to nvroads.com .

Nevada Highway Patrol said on social media that one person was confirmed dead, four are in critical condition and three were transported via Careflight to area hospitals.

UPDATE 2:40pm: Intersection and surrounding area closed in all directions as crews work to investigate the crash and clear the roadway. 8 vehicles involved, 1 confirmed fatality, 4 in critical condition, 3 transported via careflight to area hospitals. — NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthernComm) November 9, 2021

NHP said to expect lengthy delays and are advising all motorists to steer clear of the area and use alternate routes.