Fatal crash involving 8 cars closes highways in Carson City
A fatal crash involving eight vehicles has forced the closure of U.S. Highway 50 at U.S. Highway 395 in Carson City.
U.S. 50 is closed in both directions at Spooner Junction and Interstate 580 southbound is closed at Fairview Drive with detours in place, according to nvroads.com.
Nevada Highway Patrol said on social media that one person was confirmed dead, four are in critical condition and three were transported via Careflight to area hospitals.
November 9, 2021
UPDATE 2:40pm: Intersection and surrounding area closed in all directions as crews work to investigate the crash and clear the roadway. 8 vehicles involved, 1 confirmed fatality, 4 in critical condition, 3 transported via careflight to area hospitals.— NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthernComm) November 9, 2021
NHP said to expect lengthy delays and are advising all motorists to steer clear of the area and use alternate routes.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Fatal crash involving 8 cars closes highways in Carson City
A fatal crash involving eight vehicles has forced the closure of U.S. Highway 50 at U.S. Highway 395 in Carson City.