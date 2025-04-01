Identity released of Kirkwood Mountain Resort guest who died over the weekend

Roman Lacayo of Coronoa, Calif. died at Kirkwood Mountain Resort on Saturday, March 29.

Update April 1: The Alpine County Sheriff and Coroner’s office informed the Tribune that the male who died at Kirkwood Mountain Resort on Saturday, March 29, has been identified as Roman Lacayo of Corona, Calif.

According to the office, deputies responded to the resort at around 12:20 p.m. for a report of a snowboard accident.

At Kirkwood’s medical clinic, Deputies observed a 25-year-old male who sustained major head injuries that were not compatible with life.

The Lacayo was pronounced deceased at 12:49 p.m.

According to a GoFundMe page organized to help his family with funeral arrangements, Lacayo was an aspiring firefighter.

ALPINE COUNTY, Calif. – A 24-year-old male from California is dead following what Kirkwood Mountain Resort is calling a serious incident that took place on Saturday, March 29.

“On behalf of the full team here at Kirkwood, we extend our deepest sympathy and support to the guest’s family and friends. Our thoughts are with all those affected during this difficult time,” Ricky Newberry said, Kirkwood vice president and general manager.

According to the resort, the incident occurred on an intermediate trail near Chair 4. Ski patrollers responded to what the resort is describing as a medical incident. It is unclear what the nature of this medical incident was exactly.

The 24-year-old was transported to the Barton Medical Clinic at Kirkwood’s base area where the male was pronounced deceased after further emergency care and evaluation.