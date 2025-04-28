FBI arrests alleged South Lake Tahoe Fentanyl distributor

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Sacramento Field Office announces the arrest of Timothy Austin Pannell, 31, of South Lake Tahoe, on a federal complaint for alleged distribution of fentanyl, a felony. An FBI special agent took Pannell into custody on Friday, April 25, 2025, in South Lake Tahoe. This arrest was made possible with assistance from the South Lake Tahoe Police Department, El Dorado County Probation, and El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

On February 12, 2024, South Lake Tahoe Police Department, South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI responded following a 911 call reporting multiple overdoses at a residence in South Lake Tahoe. Three men and one woman were found deceased in the residence. A fifth individual survived the poisoning.

According to court documents, Pannell, a.k.a. “Frog,” allegedly sold fentanyl that he represented as cocaine to two of the men in the parking lot of a church in South Lake Tahoe, California, on the night of February 11, 2024.

“We deeply appreciate the tireless work and dedication of our federal partners in bringing this case forward,” said District Attorney Vern Pierson. “Their resources and expertise have been invaluable in securing charges to hold Mr. Pannell accountable for the devastating loss our community has experienced.”

According to the DA’s office, Pannell mistakenly supplied fentanyl – rather than the cocaine he typically sold. The DA’s office went on to state in a press release, “upon realizing his error, Mr. Pannell made multiple frantic attempts to warn the victims – placing at least 17 unanswered phone calls – and later drove through the victim’s neighborhood in an unsuccessful effort to prevent harm.”

Pannell previously received a three-year prison sentence on April 9, 2024 for prior drug-related offenses. He was released early on April 8, 2025, due to credits earned through drug rehabilitation programs.

The current charge against Pannell is a mere allegation. He is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.