FBI hosts training at South Lake Tahoe Middle School
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe School District is hosting Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) at South Lake Tahoe Middle School July 31 through August 3, 2023. This training event is closed to media and the public in the interest of safety.
Law enforcement presence and activity seen at the school is part of training exercise scenarios. In the event of a real-world emergency, notification will be made.
The multi-agency training will help to enhance response to active shooter scenarios which will benefit law enforcement, educators, and the community of South Lake Tahoe.
To learn more about the training, visit https://alerrt.org/.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.