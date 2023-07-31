FBI hosts training at South Lake Tahoe Middle School

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe School District is hosting Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) at South Lake Tahoe Middle School July 31 through August 3, 2023. This training event is closed to media and the public in the interest of safety.

Law enforcement presence and activity seen at the school is part of training exercise scenarios. In the event of a real-world emergency, notification will be made.

The multi-agency training will help to enhance response to active shooter scenarios which will benefit law enforcement, educators, and the community of South Lake Tahoe.

To learn more about the training, visit https://alerrt.org/ .