FBI offers reward for ex-Tahoe chiropractor who sexually assaulted patients

Federal authorities are offering a reward for any information regarding a former Lake Tahoe chiropractor who skipped bail after being arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple victims.

The FBI is offering up to a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of Steven Eugene Clifford, who is about 68 years old.

Photo of Steven Eugene Clifford taken in 2002. (provided)



Clifford is on the FBI’s “Most Wanted” list .

Clifford, who should be considered armed and dangerous according to the FBI, is wanted for the alleged sexual assaults of 11 victims from 1998 through 2002 while working as a licensed chiropractor in Carnelian Bay.

Clifford was arrested in January 2002 by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office for sexually assaulting several of his patients, including a juvenile, said the FBI.

A 17-count felony complaint was filed in February 2002 in Placer County Superior Court, alleging the sexual assault charges.

Clifford pleaded no contest to three of the counts, but failed to appear for his Jan. 28, 2003, sentencing.

On Aug. 4, 2004, a federal unlawful flight to avoid prosecution complaint was obtained in the United States District Court in Sacramento, based on the multiple state charges of sexual assault.

Clifford initially traveled to the Baja California Peninsula (East Coast) region of Mexico, but could now be in France, Belgium, or Canada, the FBI said. It is believed that he fled the United States driving a 2002 metallic tan Dodge Extended Cab XL-T truck towing a white fifth wheel camper.

Clifford is known to enjoy boating, camping, and riding motorcycles. He has a habit of picking his beard or facial hair. Clifford consumes alcohol heavily and is known to frequent nightclubs. He speaks some French.

Clifford is believed to be taking prescription lithium and may be using aliases “Geno” or “Doc.”

He is described as being 5-foot-10 inches tall, about 165 pounds with strawberry blonde, red hair that he may be dying. He has scars on both of his lower arms from severe eczema or psoriasis.

Photo of Steven Eugene Clifford taken in 1999. (provided)



Clifford lived in Kings Beach and was arrested on Jan. 25, 2002 on suspicion of sexual battery for allegedly touching a female patient’s breasts during a chiropractic treatment, according to a previous Tribune report.

The patient, Kim Mares of Incline Village, went public about the incident to help her in “a healing process” and to warn others, the Tribune report said.

“I think there are lots of other victims of Steven,” Mares said. “It is very, very important for them to come forward in order for the healing to start. They need to start talking about this, as I have, in order to get closure.”

Anyone with information concerning Clifford is asked to contact the local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

Photo of Steven Eugene Clifford taken in 2002. (provided)



Source: FBI