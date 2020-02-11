February is teen dating violence awareness month (Opinion)

Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month is a national effort to raise awareness about teen dating violence and healthy teen relationships and promote strategies that prevent and address teen dating violence.

During February, TDVAM provides an opportunity for prevention and healing for teen victims of violent relationships.

Live Violence Free encourages parents and adolescents to take an inventory of their relationships. Dating violence is more common than many people think. One in three teens in the U.S. will experience physical, sexual or emotional abuse by someone they are in a relationship with before they become adults. One-quarter of parents don’t talk to their teens about domestic violence.

Live Violence Free is dedicated to spreading awareness and education about teen dating violence within the classrooms by providing events and discussions about how to prevent dating violence.

Teen Dating Violence Awareness events at South Tahoe High School:

Feb. 11 Orange for Love: Students and staff will be asked to wear orange to show solidarity and to support healthy relationships. Wear orange take a picture in your best orange gear and share it on social media with the hashtags #Orange4Love #TDVAM20

Feb. 18 Teen Dating Violence Awareness Mural & Pledge: This mural will be held in the student union on campus. Students and staff will be welcomed to contribute by filling out a prompt beginning with “love is … ” or “I support healthy relationships because … ” which will be added to complete the mural. Statistics on teen dating violence and other resources will be available.

Feb. 25 Chalk for Love: STHS youth leadership team will be using chalk to decorate the columns on the high school campus with a variety of statistics on teen dating violence, positive messages to promote healthy relationships and also resources such as LVF crisis line, useful websites and more.

Teen Dating Violence Awareness events at South Tahoe Middle School:

Feb. 11 Orange for Love: Students and staff will be asked to wear orange to show solidarity and to support healthy relationships! Wear orange Take a picture in your best orange gear and share it on social media with the hashtags #Orange4Love #TDVAM20

Feb. 12 Self-Love Valentine’s Day party: A Valentine’s Party which will include discussions on how to have safe and healthy relationships with self, friends, and family, along with art activities including positive affirmations, discussing red flags and self-care. All “self-love” valentine’s posters to be hung on the middle school campus.

Live Violence Free is committed to promoting a violence-free community through education and advocacy to address domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and basic needs. Live Violence Free is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week, highly trained advocates are available for any conversations regarding healthy relationships for teens or adults.

The LVF 24/7 crisis line is always available for any emergency or crisis situations at 530-544-4444.

Love is Respect Website: loveisrespect.org is a fully comprehensive website that offers a variety of information on healthy relationships including resources, quizzes, videos, worksheets and more to promote healthy relationships and safety tips for teens. They also have a web-chat line for teens looking to have anonymous conversations with a trusted professional in regards to relationships.

National Dating Abuse Hotline: A 24/7 resource hotline for any questions about healthy relationships is 1-866-331-9474.

Submitted by Live Violence Free.