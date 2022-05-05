February sales surge in Douglas County mostly from casinos
Record Courier
STATELINE, Nev. — Douglas merchants saw a 16.1% jump in taxable sales in February that may in part be attributed to inflation.
According to the Nevada Department of Taxation, the county saw $81.68 million in taxable sales in February, up more than $10 million from last year.
Figures were calculated on April 25 and reflect the final count for February.
The fiscal year that started on July 1 has seen a 9.9% increase to $699,904 during the first eight months.
Most of February’s increases can be tied to the Stateline casino corridor, with a 49.5% jump in accommodations to $3.9 million and a 40.5% increase in amusement, gambling and recreation to $1.6 million.
Accommodations are up 63.1% for the year to $31 million, up from $19 million last year.
Food services and drinking places, traditionally the county’s strongest sector, saw a 9.3% increase in February to $10.9 million.
Shoppers were back in stores, which saw a 2.6% increase in February to $8.6 million, while online shopping saw a 7.9% decrease to $6.6 million.
Building continued to post gains during the month, with materials and garden equipment and supplies up 25.3% to $6.49 million. Increased costs of building supplies may have contributed to the higher sales figures.
The closure of the county’s only auto dealership may have contributed to a dent in motor vehicle and parts dealers, dropping 12.5% to $4.2 million.
Furniture, appliances, and clothing all saw decreases in taxable sales during the month.
Beverage and tobacco manufacturing nearly tripled during the month to $1.8 million. February was the month before the Bently Distillery tasting room closed.
Merchant wholesalers of durable goods saw a big jump to $10.8 million, an increase of 135% over last year.
Douglas County was still a guaranteed county in February, having collected $1.08 million and receiving $1.294 based on its population.
That’s expected to change soon.
Gaming numbers for the Stateline casinos saw a 5.58% increase in March, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board.
The casinos raked in $25.4 million up more than $1 million from March 2021. They’re still down 4.39% for the year as they finish the third quarter with $176.4 million.
Most of that was due to the shutdown of the casinos during the Caldor Fire last September.
Casinos in the East Fork and Carson City townships were down 1.75% to $11.76 million, down from $11.97 million last year. Casinos in the two jurisdictions, which are combined are up 19.18% for the first three-quarters of the fiscal year to $93.25 million.
Douglas’ unemployment rate was 2.9%, down from 3.2% in February and 5.4% from March 2021.
The county’s workforce was at 21,432, down 1,588 from last year.
