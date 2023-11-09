Federal funds would boost water agency fire readiness

WASHINGTON D. C. — Last week the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation that would allocate $7.25 million to help protect water agency infrastructure in California’s 3rd Congressional District against fire.

If the legislation is also supported by a Senate majority, the Georgetown Divide Public Utility District would get $1.25 million to construct a 2-million-gallon fire resilient water storage tank to aid in fire suppression efforts, according to a news release from the office of Congressman Kevin Kiley.

The South Tahoe Public Utility District would see $1 million to replace deteriorating waterlines, improve infrastructure and install new fire hydrants.

The fiscal year 2024 Interior, Environment and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill would provide $42.695 billion nationwide.

“The local projects approved by the House today will significantly bolster firefighting capabilities and access to safe drinking water across the Tahoe region and Eastern Sierra,” said Kiley. “Protecting our communities against wildfires and assuring a reliable water supply have been among my very highest priorities, and I want to thank the community leaders who worked with me to help make the case for these projects. I urge prompt passage of this appropriations bill in the Senate so the funding can be deployed right away.”

Other 3rd Congressional District projects that would see funding include:

• $2 million to the city of Loyalton to replace the deteriorating main water line and ensure access to safe drinking water, as well as enable the fire department to better fight fires.

• $1.25 million to the North Tahoe Public Utility District to replace old and undersized water pipes, install new fire hydrants and improve water supply for fire suppression in Kings Beach.

• $1.25 million to the San Juan Water District to replace the aging Kokila Reservoir with a new partially buried prestressed tank. The project would ensure more than 330,000 Placer and Sacramento County residents continue to have access to safe and reliable drinking water.

The bill passed in the House by a vote of 213-203.