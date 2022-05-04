Federal officials trap Genoa mountain lion
A mountain lion that killed a couple of calves near Genoa last month was trapped by federal wildlife authorities.
The big cat was trapped by the Animal Plant Health Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to Nevada Department of Wildlife spokeswoman Ashley Sanchez.
“We hand over any situations involving agriculture or livestock to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s … Wildlife Services,” she said. “Since the mountain lion killed livestock, wildlife services did remove the animal.”
Sanchez said that after the mountain lion was trapped, they haven’t received any further reports of sightings out of Genoa.
She said that landowners can reduce the risk of mountain lions on or near their property by following precautions listed at https://www.ndow.org/blog/living-with-mountain-lions/.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Tickets on sale for Blue Angels visit to Minden-Tahoe Airport
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tickets are on sale now for the 2022 Aviation Roundup featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels this fall at Minden-Tahoe Airport.