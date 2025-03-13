Federal ruling on Clean Water Quality Act won’t change STPUD practices

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Last Tuesday, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in favor of San Francisco, making it harder for the Environmental Protection Agency to police sewage discharges like San Francisco’s discharge of sewage into the Pacific Ocean during particularly heavy rains. Though it sets a precedent for cities and counties to make their own decisions regarding permit changes, the South Tahoe Public Utility District (STPUD) will be maintaining their rigorous water quality standards to protect the lake and those who live here.

STPUD is unique among water districts for a number of reasons. For example, because of the Porter-Cologne Act of 1969, they are required to pump recycled wastewater out of the Basin so that it doesn’t pollute the water system of Lake Tahoe. Standards for the STPUD were set by the California Regional Water Control Board and the Lahontan region, and come May, the STPUD will have achieved 30 years of compliance with the rigorous standards.

South Tahoe doesn’t have industries that would leach metals or other industrial runoff into the wastewater that STPUD treats, so the primary source they deal with is residential.

Unlike other areas in California that really only experience rain, the biggest flows here come from rain on snow events, according to STPUD public information officer Shelley Thomsen. “And when we have peak flows here, we have two emergency retention basins that hold 54 million gallons,” she added. The last time these were used was in the major 2022 – 2023 winter storms.

Aaron Buckman holds up the final recycled water product of STPUD’s plant. Eli Ramos / Tahoe Daily Tribune

According to director of plant operations Aaron Buckman, STPUD on average treats 3.5 to 4.5 million gallons of wastewater a day. The plant is rated as a Grade 4 facility and recycles 100% of what comes through it, save for trash that is erroneously sent through pipes, such as “flushable” wipes.

Thomsen recalled that they needed a replenishment of the bacteria they used for Activated Sludge Treatment after the Caldor Fire, and that use of the emergency basins has led to complaints about smell—but these issues have not caused them to fall out of compliance. Even with some of their filters offline for construction, the plant continues to meet standards for the recycled water usage in irrigation after it is pumped over Luther Pass.

“We’re held to very high standards here, as we should for living in an environmentally sensitive place,” said Thomsen. In addition, projects that STPUD has taken on in previous years are primarily to increase energy efficiency for running the plant and pumping water, which has put STPUD as one of Liberty’s top customers. “We’re a public agency—we’re owned by the people of this community. We care about this place and the quality and the costs because we live here. And there’s a real pride in keeping Lake Tahoe Blue and protecting this amazing place.”

“The list of emerging contaminants we are required to get rid of grows every year. We’re more and more aware of chemicals and pollutants we are trying to remove,” said Buckman. “Regardless of those federal changes, the Porter-Cologne Act isn’t going away any time soon. And I think protecting Tahoe and the community is the most important thing we do.”

