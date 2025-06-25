Federal, state, and local leaders kick off Kahle Drive Complete Street Project

STATELINE, Nev. — Federal, state, and local partners gathered on Tuesday, June 24, to celebrate the launch of the Kahle Drive Complete Street Project, a major infrastructure initiative designed to improve public safety, expand multi-modal access, and protect the clarity of Lake Tahoe.

Held at the Lam Watah Nature Trail near Nevada Beach, the event drew representatives from multiple agencies and organizations who have joined forces to revitalize Kahle Drive, a deteriorating half-mile corridor that serves as a key connection point between neighborhoods, recreation areas, and community services on the South Shore.

“This project is a shining example of what we can achieve when we work together to prioritize both people and the environment,” said Charlie Donohue, Administrator of the Nevada Division of State Lands. “By investing in safer streets and water quality improvements, we are protecting Lake Tahoe for generations to come.”

The Kahle Drive Complete Street Project will transform the existing roadway with sidewalks, bike lanes, pedestrian crosswalks, underground utility lines, and state-of-the-art stormwater systems. These enhancements are designed to reduce the volume of urban runoff entering the lake, improve pedestrian and cyclist safety, and support the region’s growing demand for sustainable transportation options.

“This effort goes far beyond resurfacing a road,” said Meghan Kelly, District Manager and Principal Engineer for the Nevada Tahoe Conservation District. “It’s about building a community corridor that supports healthy lifestyles, clean water, and climate-resilient infrastructure. It’s a win for our environment and for everyone who lives in or visits Lake Tahoe.”

Kahle Drive links the Stateline-to-Stateline Bike Trail, Rabe Meadow, and the Douglas County Community & Senior Center, serving as a vital artery for both residents and recreationists. The corridor’s aging infrastructure has long posed safety risks and contributed to environmental degradation in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

The project is part of the Lake Tahoe Environmental Improvement Program (EIP) and is funded through a coalition of public and private partners, including:

Nevada Division of State Lands (NDSL)

Douglas County

U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

NV Energy

Barton Health

Oliver Park General Improvement District

The Tahoe Fund

“This is the kind of collaboration the EIP was created to foster,” said Kevin Fromherz, Nevada Tahoe Resource Team Program Manager. “By working across agencies and sectors, we’re turning vision into action—and making tangible improvements that protect the lake and strengthen our communities.”

The Kahle Drive Complete Street Project is expected to be completed by fall 2026.