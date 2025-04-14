Feed Tahoe Appreciation Night celebrates community champions fighting food insecurity
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The warmth of gratitude filled the air at the Feed Tahoe Appreciation Night, an evening dedicated to honoring the volunteers, donors, and nonprofit partners who have united to address food insecurity in the South Lake Tahoe region. This celebration hosted at Elements Eatery marked the official recognition of Feed Tahoe’s launch in Fall 2024 and provided a meaningful moment to reflect on the collective impact of rescuing surplus food and redirecting it to those in need.
Local organizations—including the LTCC Food Pantry, Family Resource Center, Tahoe Senior Living, Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless, Tahoe Youth & Family Services, Sierra Child & Family Services, and the LTCC Kitchen—shared inspiring stories of how Feed Tahoe has helped expand their capacity to serve more individuals and families through consistent, high-quality food donations.
By the Numbers: Feed Tahoe’s Impact to Date
- 306 food rescues completed
- 19,982 pounds of food saved and redistributed
- 38,116 pounds of carbon emissions prevented through food waste reduction
- 2.84 miles – the average distance per food rescue, ensuring efficiency
- 22 generous food donors contributing surplus items
- 24 nonprofit organizations receiving food donations
- 34 dedicated volunteers powering the mission with their time and energy
Recognizing the Heroes: Feed Tahoe Community Awards
- Food Pantry Picasso Award
Chef Jon Snyder, Edgewood Tahoe Resort
An early food donor of FeedTahoe, providing high-quality, creatively crafted culinary food donations that bring dignity and joy to meals served across the community.
- Trailblazing Tastemakers Award
Chef Patrick Fountain & Nancy Leon, Barton Hospital
Among Feed Tahoe’s earliest and most consistent partners, Barton Hospital’s impeccably packaged, nutritious donations set a high standard for excellence and consistency.
- Steady Bready Award
Tahoe Bagel & Beach Hut Deli
Honored for reliably contributing fresh bagels and bread—simple but essential items that offer sustenance and comfort to those facing food insecurity.
- Heart & Hustle Award
Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless & The Family Resource Center
Recognized for their unwavering commitment to turning rescued food into nourishing meals, even on weekends and holidays.
- Hunger Hero Award
Linda Wysong
Celebrated for completing the most volunteer hours and food rescues, making a tremendous impact in getting food to those who need it most.
- Climate Action Heroes Award
Katie Sloan & Lily Summerville
For bridging the environmental and food recovery communities, and for advocating climate-conscious food rescue practices.
The Road Ahead: How You Can Help
While this night celebrated tremendous progress, the work is just beginning. Food insecurity remains a significant issue in our community as we are also seeing funding cuts for charitable food suppliers.
To keep up with growing needs, Feed Tahoe is actively seeking new food donors—especially commercial kitchens, grocery stores, restaurants, and institutional kitchens willing to donate surplus, unserved food.
They also continue to rely on:
- Volunteer drivers to complete food rescues
- Financial supporters to sustain program logistics and tech
- Community advocates to spread the word
To learn more, volunteer, or become a food donor, visit http://www.feedtahoe.org.
