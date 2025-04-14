Feed Tahoe Appreciation Night celebrates community champions fighting food insecurity

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The warmth of gratitude filled the air at the Feed Tahoe Appreciation Night, an evening dedicated to honoring the volunteers, donors, and nonprofit partners who have united to address food insecurity in the South Lake Tahoe region. This celebration hosted at Elements Eatery marked the official recognition of Feed Tahoe’s launch in Fall 2024 and provided a meaningful moment to reflect on the collective impact of rescuing surplus food and redirecting it to those in need.

Local organizations—including the LTCC Food Pantry, Family Resource Center, Tahoe Senior Living, Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless, Tahoe Youth & Family Services, Sierra Child & Family Services, and the LTCC Kitchen—shared inspiring stories of how Feed Tahoe has helped expand their capacity to serve more individuals and families through consistent, high-quality food donations.

By the Numbers: Feed Tahoe’s Impact to Date

306 food rescues completed



19,982 pounds of food saved and redistributed



38,116 pounds of carbon emissions prevented through food waste reduction



2.84 miles – the average distance per food rescue, ensuring efficiency



22 generous food donors contributing surplus items



24 nonprofit organizations receiving food donations



34 dedicated volunteers powering the mission with their time and energy

Karen Goldberg, representing the Family Resource Center receiving the FeedTahoe “Heart & Hustle” award for their unwavering commitment to feed our community. Provided

Recognizing the Heroes: Feed Tahoe Community Awards

Food Pantry Picasso Award

Chef Jon Snyder, Edgewood Tahoe Resort

An early food donor of FeedTahoe, providing high-quality, creatively crafted culinary food donations that bring dignity and joy to meals served across the community.



Chef Patrick Fountain & Nancy Leon, Barton Hospital

Among Feed Tahoe’s earliest and most consistent partners, Barton Hospital’s impeccably packaged, nutritious donations set a high standard for excellence and consistency.



Tahoe Bagel & Beach Hut Deli

Honored for reliably contributing fresh bagels and bread—simple but essential items that offer sustenance and comfort to those facing food insecurity.



Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless & The Family Resource Center

Recognized for their unwavering commitment to turning rescued food into nourishing meals, even on weekends and holidays.



Linda Wysong

Celebrated for completing the most volunteer hours and food rescues, making a tremendous impact in getting food to those who need it most.



Katie Sloan & Lily Summerville

For bridging the environmental and food recovery communities, and for advocating climate-conscious food rescue practices.

The Road Ahead: How You Can Help

While this night celebrated tremendous progress, the work is just beginning. Food insecurity remains a significant issue in our community as we are also seeing funding cuts for charitable food suppliers.

To keep up with growing needs, Feed Tahoe is actively seeking new food donors—especially commercial kitchens, grocery stores, restaurants, and institutional kitchens willing to donate surplus, unserved food.

They also continue to rely on:

Volunteer drivers to complete food rescues



Financial supporters to sustain program logistics and tech



Community advocates to spread the word

To learn more, volunteer, or become a food donor, visit http://www.feedtahoe.org .