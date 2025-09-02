Feeding the community by surpassing 500 food rescues

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – FeedTahoe believes that good food belongs to people, not to the landfill. That’s why the nonprofit exists – not just as a food rescue program, but as a powerful logistics network that makes it easy for anyone to help. With just a few taps, volunteers can move surplus food from businesses to nonprofits that feed the community. And now they’ve completed our 500th rescue – that’s 500 times they brought food to people, rather than the landfill.

For almost a year, their partners lent their time and resources to making a huge impact in the community. FeedTahoe launched back in September 2024 as a program under the Marcella Foundation . As one of the three pillars of the Foundation (Feed, Read, and Lead), this program aims to fill a gap in South Lake Tahoe by streamlining the food recovery process. By partnering with existing organizations, mobilizing volunteers, and adding user-friendly technology, FeedTahoe keeps a steady stream of good food going into the hands of our community.

This process is simplified by using an app for volunteers to claim a food rescue and follow step-by-step instructions to complete the drop-off in about 30 minutes. For example, volunteers pick up prepared food from Barton Hospital and bring it to the Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless, typically 6 days a week, which alleviates the financial difficulty of buying food themselves. Barton Hospital’s Mountain Cafe remains one of the most consistent, supportive, and nutritious donors, taking part in 147 rescues themselves.

They appreciate all food donations – large and small. Whether Cuppa Tahoe gives 5 bags of bagels or Edgewood donates multiple trays of catering surplus, charitable nonprofits in town are so happy to feed their recipients. Chef Jon Snyder of Edgewood noted that this process can also mesh well in his kitchen, saying “Our whole staff is very excited about this program and everyone is very enthusiastic.” They are “thrilled to be part of this program and help out the local community.”

While the community gain is evident within FeedTahoe, the hidden co-benefit of food rescue is the positive environmental impact associated with it. When food goes to the landfill and decomposes, it creates methane – a harmful greenhouse gas that is 80x more potent than carbon dioxide. By rescuing food before it’s discarded, they actively help the local environment and the planet. In total, 500 rescues concurrently resulted in 39,613 pounds of food saved, equivalent to 139,947 pounds of carbon emissions mitigated. That is like avoiding the emissions generated from driving around Lake Tahoe 8,232 times.

Saving food and protecting the environment is only achievable due to the wonderful partners in South Lake Tahoe who make this program thrive.

“Thank you to all our amazing donor partners: Barton, Beach Hut Deli, Cuppa Tahoe, Edgewood, Fox and Hound, Grass Roots Natural Foods, Holiday Market, South of North Brewing, Starbucks, Tahoe Bagel, Tahoe Blue Event Center, Yellow Submarine Sandwich Shop, and more. We could not hit 500 rescues without your dedication to sharing good, surplus food with others,” said FeedTahoe in a press release.

“A huge thank you to the amazing local food distribution partners: Bread & Broth, Christmas Cheer All Year, El Dorado County Probation Department, Kelly Ridge Senior Center, Lake Tahoe Community College Food Pantry and Kitchen, Phoenix Food Pantry, Sierra Child and Family Services, SOS Outreach, South Lake Tahoe Family Resource Center, Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless, Tahoe Senior Plaza, Tahoe Youth and Family Services, and more. All the staff at every place work tirelessly to help our community, feed our neighbors, and provide essential services. Thank you for all that you do!

Lastly, our work is not possible without the dedicated, wonderful volunteers who claim and complete food rescues. Thank you for your flexibility, support, feedback, and time you gave to FeedTahoe. 500 rescues is thanks to your generous moments during your busy lives”

They always welcome new partners, so please visit their website if you are interested in taking part in food rescue.

“We hope to hit 1000 rescues before the end of the year, so join in to help us hit our next milestone,” said the press release.