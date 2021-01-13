‘Feel Good Movement’ puts $35K into local economy in December

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The “Feel Good Movement,” organized by Lake Tahoe AleWorX owner Luca Genasci, ended with thousands of dollars being injected into the local economy.

Genasci created the month-long December event that was supported by Overland Meat and Seafood Company owners Brian and Kim Cohen and the city of South Lake Tahoe, which gave $10,000 of the $35,000 that was contributed to local restaurants.

Genasci and Cohen opened $100 tabs at different local restaurants everyday in the month of December. With other community member contributions, the tab would sometimes reach over $1,000.

Gift cards ready for distribution to those in need in the community.

Any individuals in-need could go eat on the tab until the balance was gone. If the balance was unused for two days, the restaurant could use the remaining balance for operation costs.

The $10,000 that was donated from the city was used to purchase gift cards.

The gift cards were distributed to different nonprofits including South Lake Tahoe Family Resource Center, Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe, Live Violence Free and Tahoe Youth & Family Services.

Cohen told the Tribune that this is all about helping out the community and feeding Lake Tahoe, which he and his wife, Kim, are passionate about.

Luca Genasci and Brian Cohen.

“If people come in and use it, great — but if it’s not spent, it goes to a local business that is hurting,” Cohen said.

The list of businesses that were included in the movement included:

10 Crows BBQ, Alpina Café, Artemis, Bert’s Café, Black Cabin Coffee, Burger Lounge, Chicken in a Barrel, Chico’s Burgers, DragonFly Bagel Co., Ernie’s Coffee Shop, Frescana Mexican Bistro, Gastromaniac Pasta & Pizza, Grand Central Pizza, Heidi’s Breakfast House, Jalapenos, Jaliscos, Keys Café, La Promesa, Los Mexicanos, Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, Maria’s Mexican Restaurant, Primo’s Italian Bistro, Red Hut Café, Revive Coffee & Wine Bar, Sidellis Brewery, Sno-Flake Burgers, Tep’s Villa Roma, The Brewery at Lake Tahoe, Third Man Taphouse and Yellow Sub Sandwiches.