Felon ordered back to prison for vehicle theft; Alleged embezzler back in custody

STATELINE, Nev. — A California man with 10 prior felonies notched another one last week when he was convicted Tuesday for car theft.

Joseph Rickert



Joseph Henry Rickert IV, 33, was ordered to spend 1-4 years in prison after District Judge Tod Young decided to treat his charge as a felony.

Rickert stole a pickup from Harvey’s parking garage at Stateline and abandoned it in South Lake Tahoe.

Attorney Justin Clouser said his client was serving a life sentence on the installment plan.

“By his own admission he’s an addict,” Clouser said arguing for a treatment plan. “He’s looking for structure in real life.”

Prosecutor Matthew Johnson said Rickert had spent the last 15 years in jail, prison, probation and parole.

He said Rickert was found with a ring of 13 different keys.

Young pointed out that Rickert had failed a half dozen probations.

“You need to run to help, not away from it,” Young said.

Woman who allegedly embezzled U-Haul back in Douglas custody

STATELINE, Nev. — A California woman who failed to appear in connection with an embezzled U-Haul in June has been returned to Douglas County custody.

Shunda Catalano, 41, was arrested June 1 at Stateline on felony embezzlement and false identity charges but was released on June 3.

She was taken into custody on a failure to appear warrant on Dec. 8 and is scheduled to appear in Tahoe Township Justice Court next week.

Catalano said that she and a man had been living in the U-Haul.

According to the Nevada Department of Corrections, Catalano was convicted of two counts possession of a stolen credit card in 2004.