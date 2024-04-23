Felony DUI arrest following major injury accident on Highway 50

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE AREA, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol has arrested 37-year-old Zachary M. Leconte, for a felony DUI after a major injury accident on U.S. Highway 50, west of Sierra-At-Tahoe Road on Saturday, April 20. The collision report states the Pollock Pines resident exhibited objective symptoms of alcohol intoxication.

Leconte was traveling west on Highway 50 in a 2012 Dodge Van around 1 p.m. when, according to the report, he made an unsafe turning movement to the left on a curved portion of the road.

The Dodge driver then lost control of the vehicle and traveled into oncoming eastbound traffic. That’s when he collided with a 2015 Toyota Rav-4, causing the Toyota to roll over and come to a rest on the south shoulder. The driver and passenger of the Toyota, Alviso residents, sustained moderate injuries.

Following the collision with the Toyota, the Dodge continued in the eastbound lane, hitting a 2013 Honda CR-V head on. The Dodge and Honda both came to rest and blocked the eastbound traffic. The driver and passenger of the Honda, both 19 and San Jose residents, sustained major injuries and were transported to Barton Memorial Hospital along with Leconte, who sustained minor injuries.

The Tribune is awaiting more information on the current status of the two 19-year-olds transported to the hospital with major injuries.