Fentanyl drug runner gets up to life for dosing deputies

Agencies from all around the Tahoe Basin responded to a report of fentanyl exposure at the Douglas County Sheriff's Substation in Stateline.

Ashleigh Goodwin/Tahoe Daily Tribune

STATELINE, Nev. – A drug runner, who brought the fentanyl that sent five Douglas County deputies to the hospital last year, was sentenced to up to life in prison on Monday.

Jessica Thomas, 33, was one of two women who participated in an Oct. 20, 2022, drug deal involving more than a pound of the opiate.

Thomas admitted to 13 felony drug charges in August, which complicated sentencing.

During the arrest, the drug got loose and affected the deputies, including one who received five doses of the antidote Narcan to revive him.

On Monday, District Judge Tom Gregory sentenced her to a minimum of 19 years to life in prison.

“The judge pronounced a sentence that I believe will be an aggregate of life with a minimum parole eligibility of 19 years,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Erik Levin said. “However, with the number of counts and trying to determine the various orders of consecutive and concurrent, the final written judgment will prevail.”

Thomas was involved in drug transactions in both Minden and Stateline beginning May 17, 2022.

“Ms. Thomas expressed her sincere regret for her actions in this case,” said defense attorney Brian Filter. “She understands there is a price to be paid for her conduct. She hopes to work hard during her incarceration to improve herself and to eventually contribute in a positive manner to society.”

Her co-defendant, Regina Rojas, admitted to charges back in February and was sentenced to a maximum of 12-32.5 years in prison.

Rojas admitted her involvement in three sales in Stateline where 10 ounces of fentanyl was exchanged for $10,000 on June 2, 2022, 5 ounces for $5,000 on July 20 and 5.25 ounces for $6,000 on Oct. 20, according to court documents.

Thomas’ sentencing was delayed from its original Sept. 18 date.