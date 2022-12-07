The Festival of Winter Lights will take place Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The 2nd annual Festival of Winter Lights is returning this week, but due to the incoming storm that could drop multiple feet of snow this weekend, it will be held on Friday only, Dec. 9, in the parking lot of the Lake Tahoe Historical Society Museum.

The free festival will run from 4-8 p.m. This year, the city of South Lake Tahoe and Historical Society will be putting on the event together.

The city’s Special Event and Faculty Rental Coordinator Emily Abernathy has put well over four months into the event, and is excited for the holiday market style event to finally come to fruition.

“We will have a marketplace of vendors for people to shop to get those last minute Christmas gifts,” said Abernathy. “We’ve got food trucks and hot beverages provided by Cold Water Brewery. We’ve got some fun activities and lives performances, with Santa for the kids and we’ve got winter carriage rides for the whole family.”

The fun doesn’t stop there. In the past, the Historical Society has hosted Holiday in History separately, where Santa arrives and hot cocoa served. Abernathy saw a great opportunity for a partnership since both organizations wanted to utilize the same space.

“Although they had an indoor event, we wanted to bring it outdoors,” said Abernathy. “We get to tag team with them to make it an even better event because we get to have Santa in their historical buildings and people get to go inside and tour the museum … So it just kind of made sense to partner with them.”

Other fun events include activities with Tahoe Art League, a Christmas fire truck, and plenty of holiday performances and live music.

“We have some really great light displays that we’re exited to show off,” said Abernathy. “When people arrive to the event, they get to walk down our trail of lights, and we’ve got just over 15,000 lights for the entire event. We’re really excited to show off the sparkle.”

In the spirit of giving, there will be a Toys for Tots booth set up at the festival, and guests are encouraged to bring unwrapped toys for any ages and drop it off throughout the event. Their booth will be holding raffle giveaway each night, and children can pick up a free magic kit.

Abernathy is excited to be able to bring the event back after such a successful outcome last year.

“Last year it was really great to see everyone come together and especially see all the smiles on the kids’ faces when they get to see Santa or the kids that are performing on stage,” said Abernathy. “It’s very fulfilling once everything is all said and done.”

To learn more about this event, visit http://www.cityofslt.us/1260/Festival-of-Winter-Lights .