Fezz hand-delivers swanky threads straight to Incline Village doorsteps

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Fezz is the exciting new at-home shopping experience that caters exclusively to women located in Incline Village and neighboring towns.

“We feel that women deserve to feel glamorous and confident every day,” the company states in a press release.

Living in a mountain town makes it more difficult to find fully curated outfits that you love, given the trade off between convenience and limited choices. Not only does Fezz hand-deliver their items to you, but the outfits will come fully styled making dressing for any occasion easier. It’s their mission to bring you funky and quality fashion that reflects your personality.

The clothing come in limited stock and sizes deliberately chosen to ensure a more unique and exclusive style within the community. They carefully choose where the clothing comes from. All of the fabrics are ethically sourced and produced through sustainable practices. Shop styles from Australia, Paris, Italy and beyond.

How It Works

Request Your Outfits

To get started, create your account and request your style occasion. Fezz will reach out to go over all the details.

Connect With Your Stylist

Based on your style assessment, they will hand pick and deliver 4-8 outfits to your home. Experience the luxury of trying on the swanky pieces in the comfort of your home

Keep What You Love

Keep what you love and send back what you don’t. You have 24 hours to decide what you love. Get $50 off when you book your first Fezz Bag.