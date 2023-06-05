Fiduciary adviser Sidney added to team at Palisade Investments

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Palisade Investments, LLC, a fee-only fiduciary adviser headquartered in Lake Tahoe with offices also located in Las Vegas, Denver and Seattle, has announced the addition of Larry Sidney, a seasoned fiduciary adviser, to its team of experts.

Sidney brings over 20 years of experience in the education and financial services industries to his new role as a fiduciary adviser at Palisade Investments, LLC. He has a proven track record of helping clients achieve their financial goals through personalized investment strategies and comprehensive financial planning.

“We are excited to have Larry Sidney join our team at Palisade Investments, LLC,” said Robin DeSota, managing member and founder of the firm. “His extensive experience and expertise will allow us to continue to provide our clients with customized investment solutions and personalized advice to help them achieve their financial objectives. His integrity, intelligence and experience are a perfect fit with our culture at Palisade Investments.”

As a fee-only fiduciary adviser, Palisade Investments, LLC always acts in the best interests of its clients and upholds the highest standards of ethical and professional conduct. The firm works closely with private wealth clients and corporate retirement plan sponsors to provide tailored investment solutions and comprehensive financial planning services.

“I am thrilled to be joining the team at Palisade Investments, LLC,” said Sidney. “I look forward to helping the firm’s clients achieve their financial and retirement goals through personalized planning and investment advice.”

Palisade Investments, LLC is a trusted financial advisory firm that provides a wide range of financial planning and investment management services to individuals, families, and businesses. The firm’s mission is to help its clients achieve a successful and dignified retirement after a lifetime of saving and investing.

For more information about Palisade Investments, LLC and its services, visit http://www.palisadeinvestments.com or contact Sidney directly at lsidney@palisadeinvestments.com or Robin DeSota at rdesota@palisadeinvestments.com .