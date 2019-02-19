Field for 2019 American Century Championship celebrity golf taking shape

The annual celebrity golf tournament is a little more than four months away, and the field of competitors is starting to take shape.

The tournament announced Tuesday that John Smoltz will be among those competing in the 30th annual American Century Championship.

Smoltz, a hall of fame Major League Baseball pitcher and TV analyst, is among a host of competitors who have committed to return in 2019.

Other early confirmations include: Marcus Allen, Reggie Bush, Larry The Cable Guy, Vince Carter, Roger Clemens, Herm Edwards, Tom Glavine, Trevor Hoffman, Greg Maddux, Mike Modano, Mark Mulder, Kevin Nealon, John O' Hurley, TJ Oshie, Carson Palmer, Patrick Peterson, Alfonso Ribeiro, Ivan Rodriguez, Jeremy Roenick, Ray Romano, Mark Rypien, Bret Saberhagen, Sterling Sharpe, Ozzie Smith, Brian Urlacher, Shane Victorino, Jack Wagner, Charles Woodson and Steve Young.

This will be Smoltz's 10th time competing in the annual celebrity golf tournament. The 51-year-old former Atlanta Braves pitcher has finished in the top 10 each year he has competed, with his best performance occurring in 2010 when he tied for second place with Tony Romo, the 2018 American Century champion. Billy Joe Tolliver finished first in 2010.

Smoltz has stepped up his golf game in recent years. He won the celebrity division at the inaugural Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in January after playing in the U.S. Senior Open in 2018 as a surprise qualifier, according to a press release.

Recommended Stories For You

He recently committed to three events as a sponsor exemption on the PGA TOUR Champions circuit for men over 50 years of age.

The 30th annual American Century Championship will take place at Edgewood Tahoe golf course July 9-14.