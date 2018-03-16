Today is filing deadline for candidates in Nevada

Barring any filings on the final day possible, Incline Village voters should have a pretty good idea of who will appear on the ballot in the upcoming elections.

The candidate filing period for elective offices in Nevada, from the U.S. Senate to local fire districts, started on March 5. It officially ends at 5 p.m. Friday, March 16.

It appears it will be a crowded field running for the two open seats on the non-partisan Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees. As of Thursday afternoon, five candidates had filed for the race.

The list includes incumbents Kendra Wong, who currently serves as chairwoman, and Tim Callicrate. Wong is serving her first term, while Callicrate, having served from 1997-2000, is currently serving his second term on the board.

It appears it will be a crowded field running for the two open seats on the non-partisan Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees. Recommended Stories For You

Other candidates include Benecia Price, Sara Schmitz and Bruce Edward Simonian.

Simonian served on the IVGID board from 2010-14. He stated his current occupation is real estate agent, flooring consultant. He said "a commitment to bring the community together in a positive way to create a wonderful place to live now and in the future" was what led him to seek a spot on the board.

Neither Price nor Schmitz offered personal information about background or vision in their candidate descriptions.

Two positions are up for election on the five-member North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District Board of Directors.

Incumbent board member Denise Bremer is running for one of the two four-year terms. Bremer, who listed her current occupation as real estate, has served on the board for two years. She cited her experience both in local government and fire fighting.

"Before moving to Tahoe 10 years ago, I was a firefighter for 10 years and was a local town board member for six years," Bremer wrote in her candidate description. "I understand the fire service and their needs as well as being fiscally responsible and a voice of reason as a board member."

Art Cross also is running for the NLTFPD board. Cross did not list any information in his candidate description.

Incumbent Incline Village Justice of the Peace E. Alan Tiras is the only candidate to file for the position. In his filing Tiras said he is running again "to have an opportunity to continue to serve the citizens of Incline Village-Crystal Bay and Northern Nevada and to continue implementation of Community Court program."

In Washoe County the assessor, clerk, district attorney, public administrator, recorder, treasurer and Incline Village constable are all on the ballot this year. All positions are currently held by Republicans and are for four-year terms.

Statewide, all of Nevada's constitutional offices — governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, controller and treasurer — will be on the ballot this year.

Nevada state Assembly District 26 and state Senate District 16, both of which include Incline Village, also are on the ballot this year. Both are occupied by Republicans.

Partisan races will appear on the June 12 primary ballot. The deadline to register by mail is May 15. The deadline to register in person is May 22 and the deadline to register online is May 24. Early voting runs May 26 through June 8.

The general election is slated for Nov. 6.