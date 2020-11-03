Finalists announced for 13th annual Blue Ribbon Awards

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tahoe Chamber has narrowed down the finalists for its annual Blue Ribbon Awards and the winners will be announced later this month.

The community is invited to attend the awards ceremony to honor South Shore businesses and individuals that have impacted our community for the better. In place of the annual dinner, winners will be announced in an awards show that is pre-filmed and broadcast on Lake Tahoe Television from 6-7 p.m. on Nov. 19. Viewers are asked to register in advance on TahoeChamber.org to get direct access to the awards ceremony.

Those that are in the mood to celebrate can hit the town to support a variety of local restaurants that will be offering special viewings or special happy hour menus for dine in or take out. The Chamber encourages everyone to safely get out to support local businesses and celebrate the 2020 Blue Ribbon nominees and winners.

“The Blue Ribbon Awards honor our business community every year for their accomplishments and contributions, and local businesses deserve this celebration more than ever due to their resilience throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the Chamber in a press release. “When registering, guests will have the option to make a donation to support this ongoing program or purchase a local wine or beer celebration basket to enjoy while watching the award ceremony.”

After weighing each nomination against the award criteria, the Blue Ribbon Awards Committee determined the three finalists in each award category.

The finalists include:

Tourism Award

Sponsored by the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority

Innovative program, promotion, or product for our visitors

Roundhill Pines Beach Resort

Clearly Tahoe

Lake Tahoe Balloons

Entrepreneur Award

Sponsored by Getaway Reno/Tahoe

An innovative individual who assumed the risk of starting a new business.

Andrea Drew / Drew Consulting

Melinda Choy / Elevate Wellness Center

Rachel and Greg Carlson / Black Bear Lodge

Customer Service Award

Sponsored by Heavenly and Kirkwood mountain resorts

An individual who consistently provides quality service.

Belen Urrutia / Sierra-at-Tahoe

Cassidy Hoehn / Barton Health

Jenay Aiksnoras / Lake Tahoe Yoga

Public Service Agency Award

Sponsored by South Tahoe Refuse & Recycling

An individual that provides quality service in the not so usual places (Police, Fire, DMV, City, County, TRPA, etc.).

Brad Zlendick / Lake Valley Fire Protection District

Kelley Edwards / City of South Lake Tahoe

Nicole Cartwright / Tahoe Resource Conservation District

Excellence in Business Award (NEW)

Sponsored by Marriott Grand Residence Club

A business that has made a substantial contributions to the overall good of business and the economic well-being of the community. (Business must be established and in operation for at least three (3) years)

Overland Meat & Seafood Co.

Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort

Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel

Community Enrichment Award (NEW)

Sponsored by Bike the West

A business, non-profit, or agency that has worked to improve the South Shore community

Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe

Bread & Broth

Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition

New Business of the Year Award (NEW)

Sponsored by El Dorado County and GO Local Tahoe

A new business that has gained an increasingly positive reputation and who exhibits distinction.

(Business must have been in operation for less than three three years)

Bare Roots Coffee Roasting Company

Blue Granite Climbing Gym

High Mountain Greenery

Volunteer of the Year Award (NEW)

Sponsored by Montbleu Resort Casino & Spa

An individual dedicated to making a positive impact on the agency they serve and on the community at large.

Carol Gerard

Katie Keith

Laure Tolstad

Tallac Achievement Award

Sponsored by Zephyr Cove Resort

An exemplary infrastructure project that revitalizes and enhances the economy and community of the South Shore.

Bijou Park Creek Watershed Restoration Project

Caltrans – US Highway 50 Projects

Lake Tahoe Community College Mobility

Voting is now open for the Tallac Achievement Award, which is determined by popular vote from community members. Cast your vote at https://bit.ly/TallacAchievementAwardVoting before the deadline of Nov. 13.