Finalists announced for 13th annual Blue Ribbon Awards
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tahoe Chamber has narrowed down the finalists for its annual Blue Ribbon Awards and the winners will be announced later this month.
The community is invited to attend the awards ceremony to honor South Shore businesses and individuals that have impacted our community for the better. In place of the annual dinner, winners will be announced in an awards show that is pre-filmed and broadcast on Lake Tahoe Television from 6-7 p.m. on Nov. 19. Viewers are asked to register in advance on TahoeChamber.org to get direct access to the awards ceremony.
Those that are in the mood to celebrate can hit the town to support a variety of local restaurants that will be offering special viewings or special happy hour menus for dine in or take out. The Chamber encourages everyone to safely get out to support local businesses and celebrate the 2020 Blue Ribbon nominees and winners.
“The Blue Ribbon Awards honor our business community every year for their accomplishments and contributions, and local businesses deserve this celebration more than ever due to their resilience throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the Chamber in a press release. “When registering, guests will have the option to make a donation to support this ongoing program or purchase a local wine or beer celebration basket to enjoy while watching the award ceremony.”
After weighing each nomination against the award criteria, the Blue Ribbon Awards Committee determined the three finalists in each award category.
The finalists include:
Tourism Award
Sponsored by the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority
Innovative program, promotion, or product for our visitors
Roundhill Pines Beach Resort
Clearly Tahoe
Lake Tahoe Balloons
Entrepreneur Award
Sponsored by Getaway Reno/Tahoe
An innovative individual who assumed the risk of starting a new business.
Andrea Drew / Drew Consulting
Melinda Choy / Elevate Wellness Center
Rachel and Greg Carlson / Black Bear Lodge
Customer Service Award
Sponsored by Heavenly and Kirkwood mountain resorts
An individual who consistently provides quality service.
Belen Urrutia / Sierra-at-Tahoe
Cassidy Hoehn / Barton Health
Jenay Aiksnoras / Lake Tahoe Yoga
Public Service Agency Award
Sponsored by South Tahoe Refuse & Recycling
An individual that provides quality service in the not so usual places (Police, Fire, DMV, City, County, TRPA, etc.).
Brad Zlendick / Lake Valley Fire Protection District
Kelley Edwards / City of South Lake Tahoe
Nicole Cartwright / Tahoe Resource Conservation District
Excellence in Business Award (NEW)
Sponsored by Marriott Grand Residence Club
A business that has made a substantial contributions to the overall good of business and the economic well-being of the community. (Business must be established and in operation for at least three (3) years)
Overland Meat & Seafood Co.
Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort
Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel
Community Enrichment Award (NEW)
Sponsored by Bike the West
A business, non-profit, or agency that has worked to improve the South Shore community
Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe
Bread & Broth
Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition
New Business of the Year Award (NEW)
Sponsored by El Dorado County and GO Local Tahoe
A new business that has gained an increasingly positive reputation and who exhibits distinction.
(Business must have been in operation for less than three three years)
Bare Roots Coffee Roasting Company
Blue Granite Climbing Gym
High Mountain Greenery
Volunteer of the Year Award (NEW)
Sponsored by Montbleu Resort Casino & Spa
An individual dedicated to making a positive impact on the agency they serve and on the community at large.
Carol Gerard
Katie Keith
Laure Tolstad
Tallac Achievement Award
Sponsored by Zephyr Cove Resort
An exemplary infrastructure project that revitalizes and enhances the economy and community of the South Shore.
Bijou Park Creek Watershed Restoration Project
Caltrans – US Highway 50 Projects
Lake Tahoe Community College Mobility
Voting is now open for the Tallac Achievement Award, which is determined by popular vote from community members. Cast your vote at https://bit.ly/TallacAchievementAwardVoting before the deadline of Nov. 13.
