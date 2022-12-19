Finalists announced for 15th annual Blue Ribbon Awards
STATELINE, Nev. — Tahoe Chamber has announced the finalists for the 15th annual Blue Ribbon Awards that celebrate exemplary businesses and people who positively impacted the South Tahoe community this year.
The finalists will be honored at a special awards ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 26, at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.
“The Blue Ribbon Awards honors excellence in business on the South Shore by celebrating the richness and diversity of those businesses,” said Tahoe Chamber Board Chair Frank Gerdeman. “While we advocate for and support local businesses throughout the year, we enjoy taking this opportunity to gather and appreciate those businesses who have gone above and beyond.”
The awards program carries on a yearly tradition to recognize Tahoe Chamber members that are committed to making a difference and uplifting the community. This year, the finalists were selected by the Tahoe Chamber Board of Directors in an effort to expedite the process and keep the awards event schedule on track.
The 2023 award categories and finalists are (in alphabetical order):
Community Enrichment
- Bread & Broth
- Lake Link
- St Joseph’s Community Land Trust
Customer Service of the Year
- Alyson Borawski, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency
- Denise Rury, Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel
- Karla Brennan, The Cork & More
Entrepreneur of the Year
- Marissa Fox, Partner at Scale LLP
- South Lake Brewing Company
- Untethered
Excellence in Business
- Café Fiore
- Cold Water Brewery and Grill
- MacDuff’s Public House
New Business of the Year
- Maggie’s Restaurant at Desolation Hotel
- Pine Nut Cycle Café
- Tahoe Family Hearing Clinic
Public Service Agency
- City of South Lake Tahoe
- Lake Tahoe Community College
- South Shore Transportation Management Association
Volunteer of the Year
- Andrea Drew, Drew Consulting, Inc.
- Beth Wallace, Bread & Broth
- Brandi Brown, Tahoe Production House
Tourism
- Anderson’s Bicycle Rentals
- Flatstick Pub
- Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association
A special award designated by the chairperson will also be announced at the event.
As a consideration for the health and wellness of the community, the event will be live streamed via Zoom to those who register online at bit.ly/2023BlueRibbonAwards
