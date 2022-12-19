Finalists announced for 15th annual Blue Ribbon Awards

The 2021 Blue ribbon Award winners.

Provided

STATELINE, Nev. — Tahoe Chamber has announced the finalists for the 15th annual Blue Ribbon Awards that celebrate exemplary businesses and people who positively impacted the South Tahoe community this year.

The finalists will be honored at a special awards ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 26, at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

“The Blue Ribbon Awards honors excellence in business on the South Shore by celebrating the richness and diversity of those businesses,” said Tahoe Chamber Board Chair Frank Gerdeman. “While we advocate for and support local businesses throughout the year, we enjoy taking this opportunity to gather and appreciate those businesses who have gone above and beyond.”

The awards program carries on a yearly tradition to recognize Tahoe Chamber members that are committed to making a difference and uplifting the community. This year, the finalists were selected by the Tahoe Chamber Board of Directors in an effort to expedite the process and keep the awards event schedule on track.

The 2023 award categories and finalists are (in alphabetical order):

Community Enrichment

Bread & Broth

Lake Link

St Joseph’s Community Land Trust

Customer Service of the Year

Alyson Borawski, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency

Denise Rury, Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel

Karla Brennan, The Cork & More

Entrepreneur of the Year

Marissa Fox, Partner at Scale LLP

South Lake Brewing Company

Untethered

Excellence in Business

Café Fiore

Cold Water Brewery and Grill

MacDuff’s Public House

New Business of the Year

Maggie’s Restaurant at Desolation Hotel

Pine Nut Cycle Café

Tahoe Family Hearing Clinic

Public Service Agency

City of South Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe Community College

South Shore Transportation Management Association

Volunteer of the Year

Andrea Drew, Drew Consulting, Inc.

Beth Wallace, Bread & Broth

Brandi Brown, Tahoe Production House

Tourism

Anderson’s Bicycle Rentals

Flatstick Pub

Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association

A special award designated by the chairperson will also be announced at the event.

As a consideration for the health and wellness of the community, the event will be live streamed via Zoom to those who register online at bit.ly/2023BlueRibbonAwards