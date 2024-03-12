Find and fix leaks during Fix a Leak Week

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Did you know that nearly 1 trillion gallons of water is wasted from household leaks yearly across the country? Join the nation and South Tahoe Public Utility District during Fix a Leak Week, March 18 to 24, to save water and money.

Sponsored by EPA’s WaterSense® program, Fix a Leak Week is an annual event that promotes water conservation by supporting utility customers as they chase down and repair leaks in their homes.

“It’s pretty crazy that 10% of homes on average have leaks that can waste 90 gallons or more every day,” said Shelly Thomsen, Director of Public and Legislative Affairs. “Save water and money by taking a few minutes to check for leaks.”

Check out these steps to see if you have a leak:

Identify toilet leaks by placing a drop of food coloring in the toilet tank. If any color shows up in the bowl after 15 minutes, you have a leak. Be sure to flush immediately after the test to avoid staining the tank. Check faucets and showerheads for cracks, leaks, and drips. Leaks commonly occur in rubber hosing, connection points, or a worn faucet washer. Check for hidden leaks by looking for signs of water damage on floors, ceilings, and back of cabinets.

District customers can also log into their Water Use Portal and check their hourly usage. If there is continuous usage, it is likely indicative of a leak at the property. Sign up for free leak alerts at stpud.watersmart.com and be notified of potential problems.

To learn more about finding leaks and how to apply for rebates to fix them, visit stpud.us .