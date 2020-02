Find your voting center: Election Day is Tuesday

El Doardo County votes may vote anywhere there is a voting center.

Every registered voter in El Dorado County has received a mail ballot. The county also has vote centers set up where any voter can vote in person or drop off a completed ballot. Here are the center locations:

4-Day Vote Centers (open Feb. 29 – March 3)

South Lake Tahoe Airport, 1901 Airport Road. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

El Dorado Hills Library, 7455 Silva Valley Parkway, El Dorado Hills. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

El Dorado Hills Fire Station 85, 1050 Wilson Blvd. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cameron Park Community Service District, 2502 Country Club Drive. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Diamond Springs: El Dorado Transit, 6565 Commerce Way. Hours are 8:30am to 4:30pm

Georgetown: Black Oak Mine Unified School District, 6540 Wentworth Springs Road. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Placerville: Folsom Lake College El Dorado Center, 6699 Campus Drive. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Placerville Town Hall, 549 Main St. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Pollock Pines Community Center, 2675 Sanders Drive. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Shingle Springs: El Dorado County Child Support, 3883 Ponderosa Road. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Somerset: Mountain Creek Middle School Board Room, 6862 Mt Aukum Road. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

11-Day Vote Center (open through March 3)

South Lake Tahoe: Lake Tahoe Community College, 1 College Drive. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

El Dorado Hills: California Welcome Center, 2085 Vine St., Suite 105, El Dorado Hills. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Placerville: Planning Commission Conference Room, 2850 Fairlane Court. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Drop box locations and hours (open through March 3)

South Lake Tahoe: Grocery Outlet, 2358 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

South Lake Tahoe: Holiday Market, 2977 Highway 50. Hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

South Lake Tahoe Library, 1000 Rufus Allen Blvd. Open 24 hours.

Cameron Park Library, 2500 Country Club Drive. Open 24 hours.

Camino: Wine Country Market, 3590 Carson Road. Hours are 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Cool: Holiday Market, 5030 Ellinghouse Drive. Hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

El Dorado: Logtown Country Market, 6142 Crystal Blvd. #A. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

El Dorado Hills: California Welcome Center, 2085 Vine Street #105. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Election Day 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

El Dorado Hills: Mountain Mikes Pizza, 2222 Francisco Drive. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Georgetown: Marval Market , 6049 Front St. Hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Placerville: El Dorado County Elections, 2850 Fairlane Court. Open 24 hours.

Pleasant Valley: Holiday Market, 4653 Mt. Aukum Road. Hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

*All drop boxes open until 8 p.m. Election Day.