Fire agencies contain fire in Upper Truckee Marsh
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue along with the assistance of Lake Valley Fire Protection District, Cal Fire and the U.S. Forestry responded to a one-half acre fire in the Upper Truckee Marsh on Wednesday May 12.
The vegetation fire has now been contained and crews are still on-site at this time. It is unknown how this fire started, but an investigation is pending.
