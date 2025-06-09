Fire agencies respond to 5 lightning caused fires in Tahoe Basin

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – USDA Forest Service, Tallac Hotshots , Slide Mountain, CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit , CAL FIRE NEU and local fire district/department firefighters and helicopters are responding to, or currently on scene of five lightning-caused wildfires on National Forest lands in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Four of the fires are on the south end of Lake Tahoe near Luther Pass and one is on the North Shore.

More of these natural fires may be discovered throughout the day and forest visitors are asked to pay attention in the backcountry and report any fires/smoke immediately to 911.

