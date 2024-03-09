Fire and Smoke –It’s part of living in California but we have some choices in how it arrives (Opinion)

California, with its robust Mediterranean climate, is one of the most naturally fire-prone landscapes on Planet Earth (Moreira et al. 2020). A recent effort to understand the various sources of ignitions we requested data from the Forest Service in Region 5 (California) and were stunned to find over 19,500 human ignitions from 2000-2020 on Forest Service lands alone. Clearly, we have work to do to help our residents understand the care that is needed in navigating the California landscape in the dry and often breezy months of June-October (general wildfire season). With climate warming it is pretty much year round in some locations.

For their part the Forest Service, NPS and the CA Natural Resources Agency (CNRA) have been aggressively engaged in expanding wildfire resilience in California. The Forest Service Wildfire Crisis Strategy and the California Strategic Plan for Expanding the Use of Beneficial Fire are both aimed at building wildfire resilience at meaningful (expanded) scales based on the best available science and deep knowledge around fire’s beneficial role in California.

The collaborative effort creating the Strategic Plan called out the annual goal of 400,000 acres of Beneficial Fire by 2025.

One of the most challenging landscapes to reintroduce fire is California’s Lake Tahoe Basin. The Lake Tahoe Assessment—PSW-GTR-175 (May 2000) cited annual fire regime levels of burning in the Lake Tahoe Basin of between 2,100 and 8,000 acres annually. It was a combination of lightning ignitions and Native American cultural burning (a tradition of many thousands of years) that created a deep ecological, economic, spiritual relationship with fire.

The local Washoe Tribe partnered with Lake Tahoe Basin Unit and the California Tahoe Conservancy to restore 300 acres of Mayala Wata, also known as the Meeks Meadow Area. The Lake Tahoe Basin has accomplished 680 acres of prescribed burning since October 1, 2023. Restoring beneficial fire is underway and wildfire resilience will follow.

The Angora Fire was a June 2007 wind-driven wildfire in El Dorado County, California. It started near North Upper Truckee Road subdivision near Angora Lakes, ignited by an illegal campfire. On July 2, 2007, the fire was 100% contained after burning 3,100 acres, destroying 254 residences and 67 commercial structures, and damaged 35 other homes. At the peak, there were 2,180 firefighters battling the blaze.

The fire cost $11.7 million to fight, and $141 million in property damage. Two Forest Service firefighters had become entrapped by the wildfire and deployed their protective fire shelters in a clearing near the community of Tallac incurring no serious injuries.

Two scientific papers documented the effects of fuel treatments on the June 2007 Angora wildfire, found that fuel treatments also provided a safe zone for firefighters and decreased smoke and heat production, increasing suppression efficiency and saving some homes (Murphy et al., 2008).

The reports documented two treatment units not-burned prior to the Angora wildfire (approximately sixty-acres with 100’s of fuel piles), due to steep slopes and delays in burning (Safford et al., 2009). The delays were partly sparked by public complaints about smoke when burning the fuel piles near Elk Point Road. The tradeoff is crystal clear – less prescribed burning – more homes burn in wildfires.

Multiple Agencies, had treated nearly 19,000 acres before the 2007 Angora wildfire. After the Angora these Agencies accomplished an additional 36,000 by 2013, of this total 9,700 involved prescribed

burning. It was these fuels treatments that aided the responding firefighters the opportunity to protect

South Lake Tahoe communities from the Caldor wildfire on August 27, 2021.

The Caldor wildfire burned for 69 days, across 221,835 acres, 1,003 structures destroyed, and the evacuation of more than 50,000 residents. Approximately 10,000 acres burned in South Lake Tahoe without burning any structures.

“Defending Lake Tahoe Basin” follow the link to the Forest Service report and videos documenting how completed fuel treatments followed by prescribed burning aided the successful fire fight in the Caldor’s 30 mile run culminating in the backyards of South Lake Tahoe residents.

When the 2021 Caldor wildfire pushed into South Lake Tahoe, the AirNow smoke monitoring at Tahoe City showed a 620 Air Quality Index (AQI). When the Air Quality Index goes above 300, the air is considered hazardous.

During the month of November 2023, the Forest Service-LTBMU continued to implement prescribed burn operations during permissive burn days, treating hazardous fuels to reduce the intensity of the next wildfire. Along with the Forest Service, several Agencies have ignited prescribed fires around the lake during November. Generally, permissive burn days occur when forecasted smoke dispersion is good, however; at times fluctuations in wind patterns can develop allowing the smoke to settle into low lying areas. For the month of November, the Tahoe City and Truckee Fire Station air quality monitors (AirNow US EPA), recorded 24-hour AQI high readings for the month between 55 and 61, both well within the moderate AQI category. The Forest Service-LTBMU was cited with a Notice of Violation (NOV) for public nuisance complaints.

The Forest Service and Park Service manage significant forest lands that evolved with fire. Delaying these Agencies ability to treat a meaningful number of prescribed burn acres to create greater resilience to wildfire, will lead to much more hazardous outcomes — the choice is ours.

It is everyone’s responsibility to stay informed on planned prescribed fire operations, and if you or your family members are sensitive to smoke take the necessary steps to reduce exposure by visiting the Placer County Air Pollution Control District AIR Quality and Health webpage or El Dorado County Air Quality Management District (AQMD) see SMOKE & YOUR HEALTH Frequently Asked Questions.

Lake Tahoe is surrounded by a fire-adaptive ecosystem that evolved with fire over the last 10,000 years, it is important to understand there is not – a no fire option at Lake Tahoe. Considering this fact, we realize that smoke from prescribed fire can be a challenge for the public, as is learning to live with fire and supporting beneficial fire implementation, but these challenges pale in comparison to ordered evacuation from your home or losing it due to wildfire.

Brent J. Skaggs is a Contractor with The Fire Restoration Group. He can be reached at brentskaggs3@gmail.com or 559-280-1744. Craig Thomas is the Director of The Fire Restoration Group. He can be reached at craigthomas068@gmail.com or 916-708-9409. Learn more about http://www.firerestorationgroup.org .