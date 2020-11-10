Fire, burn ban lifted in South Tahoe; Forest restrictions still in place

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — This summer, both California and Nevada saw extreme wildfire conditions. California experienced historic wildfires with record acres burned. For many months of the summer, the basin sat under a layer of smoke and resources were spread thin fighting the catastrophic fires.

The National Weather Service in Reno declared a Red Flag Warning just days before a Winter Storm Warning was issued that brought in over a foot of snow in some areas of the basin.

“We no longer call it a fire season, we call it a fire year,” said Lisa Herron, Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit public affairs specialist. “Some of the biggest fires we’ve seen have been in November and December.”

The Camp Fire in Paradise, Butte County, California’s deadliest fire, began on Nov. 8 in 2018. It claimed 85 lives and injured several firefighters.

While statewide restrictions have expired, LTBMU’s ban on recreational fires, including campfires, bonfires, warming fires, wood fires, charcoal fires, or any other kind of outdoor fires in the Lake Tahoe/Truckee Region is still in effect until Nov. 30. The ban went into effect on Sept. 4.

Even with the snow from the weekend, officials urge people to remain vigilant throughout the year. “We are seeing trends of less precipitation over the west,” said Herron. She says that fire season conditions that used to be typically in the summer months are stretching longer especially in places in lower elevations. Conditions are location specific and upper elevations are not as susceptible — due to more snow.

“We are seeing a decrease, but potential is still there in lower elevations,” Herron explained. “Most fires are human-caused.”

While recreational fires are still prohibited, fire and burn restrictions were lifted for the city and county on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

A burn ban was ordered this summer by authorization of the local fire chiefs in order to lessen the threat of wildfire in the basin — charcoal barbeques, wood fire pits and open burning were prohibited.

During Red Flag conditions, the restriction further banned propane, natural gas barbecues and firepits.

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue and Lake Valley Fire Protection District lifted the ban in the city and county with the recent snowfall.

For residents in the city: Charcoal barbecues and cooking fires are allowed. Natural Gas or propane outdoor firepits and barbecues, and pellet grills/smokers are allowed. Solid fuel recreational/warming fires and open burns are not allowed.

For residents in the county: Charcoal barbecues and cooking fires are allowed. Natural gas or propane outdoor fire pits and barbecues, and pellet grills/smokers are allowed. Solid fuel recreational/warming fires are allowed in properly constructed or manufactured firepits. Open burning is still suspended until further notice.

“Local South Lake Tahoe fire agency personnel appreciate your adherence to the recent fire restrictions,” said the press release. “We ask that you remain cognisant and report hazardous fires by dialing 911. We would also like to stress the importance of following manufacturer recommended instructions on the proper care and maintenance of your barbecues or firepits.”

For more information, contact South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue at 530-542-6160 or Lake Valley Fire Protection District 530-577-3737.