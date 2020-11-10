Fire, burn restrictions lifted for city, county residents in South Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Take that fire season.

A dumping of snow has prompted South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue and Lake Valley Fire Protection District to lift fire and burn restrictions, officials announced Tuesday in a joint press release.

The burn ban was put in place in summer to reduce the threat of wildfire due to critically dry vegetation, but after months of unprecedented fire conditions that set a record for acres burned in California, the fire chiefs of both agencies have lifted the order.

During the restrictions, charcoal barbeques, wood fire pits, and open burning were no longer allowed. During Red Flag conditions, this restriction further banned propane or natural gas barbecues and firepits.

In the city limits, charcoal barbecues and cooking fires are now allowed along with natural gas or propane outdoor fire pits and barbecues and pellet grills/smokers.

Solid fuel recreational/warming fires and open burns are not allowed.

For residents living in the county, charcoal barbecues and cooking fires are now allowed along with natural gas or propane outdoor fire pits and barbecues and pellet grills/smokers. The difference is that solid fuel recreational/warming fires and open burns are allowed in properly constructed or manufactured firepits.

Open burning is suspended until further notice.

“Local South Lake Tahoe fire agency personnel appreciate your adherence to the recent fire restrictions,” said the press release. “We ask that you remain cognisant and report hazardous fires by dialing 911. We would also like to stress the importance of following manufacturer recommended instructions on the proper care and maintenance of your barbecues or firepits.”

For more information, contact South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue at 530-542-6160 or Lake Valley Fire Protection District 530-577-3737.