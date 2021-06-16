Fire closes highways 395, 580 between Carson City, Reno

A fire forced the closure of highways 395 and 580. (Provided / Justine Dhollande)



CARSON CITY, Nev. — A fire burning in Pleasant Valley south of Reno closed Old U.S. 395 and Interstate 580 on Wednesday afternoon, according to multiple sources.

The Petrilla Fire has burned at least 300 acres, according to the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District.

Evacuations are in affect, including for Cheyenne Drive. Damonte Ranch High School is serving as the evacuation center. Officials initially announced Galena High as the evacuation center.

I-580 is closed at Eastlake Boulevard between the Old 395 exit in northern Washoe Valley and the Mount Rose Highway in Reno.

Two Nevada Army Guard helicopters and one Nevada Air Guard fire truck have been activated to the fire, according to the Nevada National Guard.